20 slang words that use all California residents
In every state there is always something special and unique. One of the differences is the use of slang words. English may be a universal language with which everyone is familiar, but in some cities have been able to create your own. Slang words can be informal, but it is a very creative way to use the English language.
Slang words are often understood only people in a certain state, so they can help someone to find out where the source. But over time, the formation of new terms and words, and the more slang you know, the easier it will become to make new friends.
Did you know that there are many slang words are from California? There really is like slang words, as it adds color and character to their language. You may have heard some of them, as these terms spread to the English-speaking world through Hollywood and music. Some of the most commonly heard on the streets and beaches in the state. Limited edition Сalifornia collected 20 slang words that tell people from California.
- Hella
This word can be used as a shortened term for “a hell lot of”, but in California it is used to denote the words “very” (“very”) and “really” (“really”).
“It’s a hella beautiful place!”
“We are having a hella good time!”
- Butthurt
This term is used when a person feels sad or angry because of some thing or event.
“He’s butthurt ‘cause he did not win on our bet“
“You might get butthurt if she wont answer your call”
- Bro
This word is used in many States. So call a friend or even a complete stranger. It is also a friendly way to call someone.
“Hey Bro, are you new here?”
“Bro! Want to join?”
- Cruise
This is not a cruise from one country to another, and the word that Californians use to indicate the concept of “come” or “leave”.
“Why don’t you cruise to my place for some drinks?”
“I’m going to cruise. I’ll work early tomorrow”
- Tryna
This is usually a shortened term for “try” (“trying to”), but in California it replaces the words “would you” (“do you like to”, “would you want to”).
“Tryna dance?”
“Tryna look good?”
- Yee
This is another way to say “Yes”.
1: “Are you going to the skate park?”
2: “Yee! Sure I am!”
- A Grip
Used to describe a far greater number or something countless.
“That’s a grip of bolts”
“I ate a grip of sandwiches”
- Dank
This is the replacement for “good” (“good”).
“This place is dank! I’ll visit it again.”
“It’s one dank day! Hope it’s like this every day!”
- Bomb
Not literally explosive, and the term used when you do someone or something like that. This is usually heard from guys when they see some gorgeous girl.
“This skate is really a bomb”
“She’s a bomb!”
- Heavy
A very sad means feeling or emotion.
“The scene where their friend died was really heavy”
“It feel heavy when I see street children”
- Gnarly
This term is derived from the surfers in southern California. It is commonly used by surfers when describing something extreme, be it amazing or terrible.
“This beach’s waves are gnarly!”
“It’s one gnarly day!”
- SoCal/NorCal
This reduction SoCal for southern California and NorCal for Northern California.
“Hey Dude! I’m from SoCal!”
“There are a lot of beautiful places in NorCal!”
- Swoop
The term means “to pick” (“pick up”). Some use the term as to steal (“steal”).
“John, swoop me at 5 pm”
“Let’s swoop the cake at the mall!”
- Yadadamean
Is a shortened term for “you know what I mean” “I understand” (“You know what I mean”, “I understand”). It can also be shortened to “yadada”.
Father: “Don’t stay up to late, ok?”
Son: “Yadada!”
1: “He’s just too predictive, yadada?”
2: “Yee, he really is”
- Coo
Shorthand for “cool” (“cool”)
1: “Let’s play basketball after class”
2: “That’ll be great!”
1: “Coo!”
- Bum
A term used to “borrow/have” (“borrow/have”)
“I’ll let you bum 5 bucks”
“Go bum your Dad’s car!
- Post up
Used when you tell someone to stand or поljждать
“Son, just post up. ’ll be back”
“Post up! You’ll be called soon”
- To rock
Something to wear or accessories with style. It can also mean that you will be in the best possible way with a specified outfit or object.
“Dude! I’m gonna rock it with this shirt on!”
“I only rock with sneaks”
- June Gloom
It’s a June day when the sky is grey
“It’s June gloom again, it feels so blue”
“I hope June gloom will be over soon”
- The Industry
This is an abbreviation for the entertainment industry. If you’re into filmmaking in southern California, then you are in “the industry”
“Are you working in The Industry?”
“The Industry is just too complicated”