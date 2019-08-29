20 States required to block a new immigration rule trump
Several States want to block a new immigration rule trump for the idea of “burden to society” because, according to them, it may harm the U.S. economy. This writes CNBC.
About 20 States trying to block the new rule of “burden to society” trump administration that make it difficult for legal immigrants US citizenship, human rights groups warn that this rule will have a different consequence: the negative impact on the US economy with the potential loss of billions of dollars.
The rule, finalized on August 14, increases the likelihood that legal immigrant who uses such benefits as Medicaid, food stamps and help with housing for more than 12 months during any 36-month period will be determined as a “burden to society”, jeopardizing the opportunity to obtain a green card and become a US citizen.
California attorney General Xavier Becerra filed a preliminary injunction to force the judge to advance his claim, requiring a hearing on 3 October. The lawsuit States that the rule shall come into force on 15 October, provides for punishment of immigrants who use social benefits.
“This is a punitive rule is a threat to our society and contrary to our California values, said Becerra. — We will not stand by as the administration is trying to use social protection programmes that support working families across the country”.
Liz SCHOTT is a senior researcher of the Center on budget and policy priorities, a progressive think tank based in Washington, noted that there are at least six lawsuits related to the rule of “burden to society”. “We can’t wait a few years. We need to stop this now,” said SCHOTT.
Ken Cuccinelli, acting Director of the office of citizenship and immigration of the United States, said the rule, which is a new version of what was in the law for decades, is designed to ensure that immigrants who become citizens are self-sufficient.
“Throughout our history, self-sufficiency has been a basic principle in America. The virtues of perseverance, hard work and self-sufficiency laid the Foundation of our nation and defined a generation of immigrants, seeking opportunity in the United States,” he said.
The California complaint contradicts this premise. It States: “the Design rules are not conducive to self-sufficiency, because the threshold his income is prohibitive even for workers with low and moderate wages who do not use public goods and, instead, stifles the ability of citizens to achieve upward mobility by creating barriers to health insurance and legal employment. Self-sufficiency is also not subject to the rules, which does not encourage the use of cashless medical care, housing and nutrition”.
The criticism of the “burden to society” they say that it is not only cruel, but can also harm the US economy. According to a report by the fiscal policy Institute (IFP) for the year 2018, the economy could lose up to 33,8 billion and 230,000 jobs if 35% of immigrants using public assistance, such as Medicaid and food stamps, leave the program.
IFP has published a report shortly after the Department of homeland security proposed this rule in 2018.
“Research of the fiscal policy Institute has repeatedly shown the economic benefits that immigrants provide to our country — Sierra said Roldan, policy analyst in the area of IFP. Any infringement or chilling effect on immigrants will have an impact on our economy.”
According to recent estimates by Pew Research Center in the United States is home to 35 million legal immigrants. According to an analysis by the migration policy Institute, about 10 million people enjoy social benefits, such as Medicaid.
The ripple effect
According to Roldan, when fewer people signed up for these services, less money sent to the States for these programs, reducing Federal payments to States.
Less benefits means less money in the pockets of consumers, which leads to fewer purchases of products and visits to the doctor, which could lead to less hiring or even cutting jobs.
Mark Greenberg – senior researcher at the migration policy Institute, said that the rule is “a huge problem” for communities of immigrants. “The greatest concern”, he said, is that people who are not subject to the rules, will cease to use the help, because they do not understand the parameters of the law.
Refugees and asylum-seekers, are among those exempt from the new law.
“Food stamps provide assistance in nutrition to children and families, and if families are afraid to get Medicaid., it would be bad for them, because they do not receive the necessary medical insurance”, — he added.
A nationwide study showed that 13.7% of adults in immigrant families refused to participate in the cashless benefits when the rule was originally proposed in 2018 due to “fear of the risk of obtaining the status of a green card in the future.”
According to the Survey of the welfare of basic needs, carried out in 2018, the figure was even higher at 20.7 per cent for families with low incomes.
Madeline Marcell — staff attorney the justice Center of Mississippi, said that the regulation “burden for society” is a step administration to “punishment of legal immigrants and their families”.
“He intended to cause fear and lead to a sharp termination of participation in these programs, said Morsell. Is an administrative coup”