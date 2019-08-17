20 the subtleties of the living English language, which are not told in school
No matter how good you know English, still there are certain subtleties that can only be comprehended after several years of living in an English speaking country.
A list of them collected edition “Lifehacker”.
1. Gastronomy abbreviations
Americans are fans of abbreviations. You can’t just say “a Burger with peanut butter and jam” — always PBJ (Peanut butter jam). “A sandwich with lettuce, tomato and bacon” — BLT (Bacon lettuce tomato). But BJ is not a bacon jam.
2. Pronunciation of abbreviations
The words “OK” and “lol” in English, no. Abbreviations most often read the letters: “OK”, “elol”. But there are exceptions: “Yolo”, “ASAP”.
3. Welcome/no problem
On the “Thank you” most often the answer is not “Welcome”. “Welcome” can be heard in the shop, or when you favor. On household a simple “Thank you” when it is more logical to answer “Not at all”, and I say “No problem”.
4. I know!
When you say something and you’re like, “Oh yeah!” — it’s not “Oh, yeah!”, and “I know!”. The expression means that consent, not irritable “Yes I know”.
5. I’m good
If you have something to offer and you don’t want, instead of “No” you can say, “I’m good”. It is soft and polite rejection of “no rules” and not “I’m too good for what you offer me”.
6. Good for you
“Good for you” means “good”. Without subtext, “Well don’t mind it” or “Good for you”.
— I got an a!
— Well done. Good for you.
7. Shopping
Shopping is not only in the boutiques to try on the louboutins, but in the “roundabout” to go for potatoes. Just any purchase of shopping. If it is necessary to clarify that louboutins, — grocery shopping.
8. Morning, afternoon, evening, night
Afternoon is “day”. Literally “after noon”. Russian “after lunch” starts later, somewhere in the 15:00-16:00.
Night begins when all went to bed, and in the evening. “Last night I went to a show” is last night.
I have to work all leave at five o’clock, and colleagues say: “Have a good night!”. At first it was strange, what a night, I 5 don’t go yet. But this type of good evening.
Evening is early night.
As you understand, the morning also do not like people begins, and just after midnight: “Yesterday I went to sleep an hour in the morning.”
9. Blue / gay
Blue is not just blue, but “sad”. And this word has nothing to do with gays. And Gay means not only “gay” and “gay”. That’s the paradox.
10. Toilet
Toilet in each country called in their own way. In America — restroom in Canada washroom. “Toylet” do not say.
11. Number one, number two
As a cultural to say what you need in the bathroom not just rinse? Use of the expression “number one” and “number two”. “Number one” and “number two” is like our “small” and “large”.
12. Do you need a lift?
It’s not “You need a lift?”, and “You need a ride?”. Probably foreigners also wonder when they are going to “throw”.
13. How are you?
“How are YOU?” means “How are you?”, and “How ARE you?” that’s “You okay?”. The meaning depends on the stress. The first question asked when all do not care how you’re doing. You should answer: “Good, thanks”. Second — when you have something happen and people are worried. Then I answer: “I’m fine” (“Nothing, I’m fine”).
14. What’s up?
A variation of the standard phrase “How are you?” in English would sound like “What’s up?” or “Sup?” (for the very lazy). The typical answer is “Not much” or “Nothing”. Contrast the expression “How are you?” that it about your condition, and “What’s up?” — about what is happening to you.
15. Loveseat / couch
Couch for three couch will be, and for two — loveseat!
16. Reception
Like to ask does the phone? “Do you have reception?”. Reception is not just a Desk in the hotel, but the reception of anything and anywhere — even the Queen, though in the phone.
17. Get out!
It means not only “fuck off!”, but “fuck you!” (in the sense of “it can’t be!”).
— Remember my cousin Claire from Montreal? She is dating Elon Musk. (Remember my cousin Claire from Montreal? She meets up with Elon Musk).
— Get out! (Fuck you!).
18. Fuck, shit
“Fuck” and “shit” in polite society do not speak, but the impression and may be the movies. Swearing replaced with more mild counterparts, such as “damn” and “hell” we have:
- shit — shoot;
- fucking — freaking.
19. Alcohol
Alcohol is alcohol. Booze in General — booze. Spirits — liquor. Already poured portion — drink. The stack, which drink up (one shot), shot.
20. The subtleties of pronunciation
Suite, in the sense of “the room”, pronounced “suit” not “Suite”. Sew (stitching) — “SDA” and not “sue”. But the hell is a “choir”. Choir — “quir”!