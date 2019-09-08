20 things you can get for free in the USA
Always nice to get something for free. In the US there are a lot of opportunities not to pay for food, services or entertainment. You just need to know where to look.
Edition GO Banking Rates has gathered a few tips for those who want to save Americans.
1. Tours of the factories
If you are looking for great entertainment for the whole family, in the US there are hundreds of companies across the country that offer free tours of their production buildings and other objects. Often they even hand out free samples of their products. From factories to ice cream and candy to Breweries and guitar factory — the choice is very wide. List of tours in your region can be found on site Factory Tours USA.
2. A magazine subscription
To receive a free subscription to the journals on the site MercuryMagazines. For this you need to participate in a short survey and you will receive the selected log on your e-mail.
3. Free Golf game
More than 1,000 Golf courses in the USA will allow you free to play this game in your birthday, often it is necessary to join their loyalty programs. The directory involved in this promotion of Golf courses can be found on Greenskeeper.org.
4. Check vision and hearing
Free online tests of sight and hearing does not replace the advice of a qualified, but will help you to assess the sharpness of hearing and vision, and provide valuable information and advice on health issues. In addition, they are very funny. You can find free tests on sites FreeHearingTest and EyeExamOnline.
5. Beer
Brewery in many States offer tours of their production, where you talk about everything: from the choice of malt to packing of the finished product, and taste of fresh cool drink. Just check the websites of your local Breweries — and you will surely find interesting offers.
6. Comics
You can download and read more than 100 free comics on the Comixology website. In addition, each year the first Saturday in may is free comic book, when more than 2,300 specialized stores handing out free books. Next day free comic book on 4 may 2019.
7. Software
This offer is for people who love Microsoft Office, but do not like to pay for the software — there is a free alternative. Apache OpenOffice for OpenOffice.org offers free recruitment software open source for word processing, spreadsheets, graphics, presentations, databases, and more.
8. Burgers
Subscribe to email Ruby Tuesday “So Connected” and get a free meal, and free Burger in your birthday.
9. Donuts
National pretzel day will take place on June 1, 2019. Many specialized institutions will delight visitors with free sweets on this day. Watch for announcements in your local café.
10. Tax return preparation
Volunteers certified by the IRS, provide free tax returns preparation and counseling to some individuals, including taxpayers who are elderly, disabled or have low incomes.
11. Gym membership
Network of Anytime Fitness, with more than 3000 gyms across the country, offers a free seven-day pass to show to visitors the capabilities of their gyms. The offer is only for new customers.
12. Seeds and seedlings
On the portal PlantSwap.net gardeners exchange seeds and seedlings between them. If you are a novice gardener, and you have nothing to offer, then visit this website — and give you a lot of seeds and seedlings for free, just to support a new member of the group of gardeners.
13. Library toys
Given how quickly children lose interest in toys, it makes sense to take toys rent and not to buy them. Library of toys popular in Europe, and now they finally appeared in the United States. Their nationwide directory available on the website USATLA.
14. Coloring pages for adults and children
Coloring has always been popular among children, but modern adults use them as a way of reducing stress and anxiety, and also develop their creative side. Download free coloring pages for adults on the site JustColor. Coloring pages for kids can be downloaded on the website Crayola’s.
15. Free product samples
Web sites that offer free samples of everything from groceries to health and beauty, food and ballpoint pens abound in the Internet. However, many require that you complete a survey before you receive the free sample. The best sites offering free to try different products, are Women Freebies, FreeStuff and SampleADay.
16. Movies
Enjoy watching movies, which soon everyone will say before they are officially released. Free viewings of new movies are available on the website AdvanceScreenings.
17. Lunch for a child
Many restaurants will let kids eat for free. On the website MyKidsEatFree collected more than 5,000 restaurants where your kids can eat free or at a reduced price. In most establishments it is stipulated that the child is accompanied by an adult and ordering something for himself.
18. Electronic greeting cards
Websites 123Greetings MyFunCards and allow you to personalize and send ecards to family and friends for any occasion and totally free. Some greeting cards now you can even include a voice message.
19. Online courses of foreign languages
The BBC offers free audio and visual tools that will help you learn dozens of different languages. It also includes a useful section on the most common mistakes in different languages, so you can avoid them. The site is archived and no longer updated, but resources for the study of languages is still available and active.
20. Ice cream
Become a member of electronic club Baskin-Robbins, and every year you’ll get a free scoop of ice cream on the day of his birth.
