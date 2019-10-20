20 U.S. universities, whose graduates often become millionaires
In July, the company Wealth-X has published the results of their research, which studied what American colleges have produced the most future self-made millionaires. Here are 20 of universities whose former students often earn millions of dollars.
The study focused on those graduates whose status is considered high status (UHNW): $ 30 million or more, says Business Insider. The report analyzed a database of Wealth-X about the richest people of the world and, using the model of wealth and negotiable assets to estimate the number of graduates and their status.
The report concluded that globally, the US topped the list of countries with the highest number of universities that produce millionaires. Top University in this direction is to Harvard, where he studied 13 650 wealthy individuals — more than two times higher than in Stanford, and the University of Pennsylvania, who took second and third places respectively, both in the US and around the world.
The study also showed that in the US 6 out of 8 ivy League universities took first place in the ranking. Private universities also dominated the list and only 5 public institutions among the top twenty.
In addition, a study by Wealth-X showed that the majority of millionaires who graduated from these institutions have created their wealth on their own — that is, become self-made millionaires.
Here are 20 such universities.
Boston University
This high school has released 1640 millionaires, 55% of them are self-made. University tops the list of the universities with the highest percentage of UHNW alumni international, of which 41% are from overseas and 59% from the United States.
University Of Southern California
In this University studied 2645 UHNW alumni, 60% of them are self-made. The University ranked 2nd in the list of institutions with the highest percentage of UHNW international graduates, 34% of them are of foreign origin.
University Of Miami
This College has 1410 UHNW alumni, of which 70% are self-made. 86% are from USA, 14% come from abroad.
Northwestern University
This University has graduated 2725 millionaires, UHNW and 72% of them are self-made. 80% of UHNW alumni from Northwestern USA.
Columbia University
This school graduated 3925 millionaire UHNW, 73% of them are self-made.
New York University
In this College there are 3380 UHNW alumni, of which 73% are self-made. Here also the women who became self-made millionaires.
Cornell University
This 2245 University UHNW alumni, 74% are self-made. 77% of graduates from the United States, and only 23% from abroad.
University Of Pennsylvania
The College ranks 3rd in the us and world lists of institutions with the highest UHNW. 75% of these graduates are considered self-made.
The University Of Notre Dame
Here he studied 2085 future UHNW alumni, 75% of which are considered to be self-made. 94% of UHNW alumni of Notre Dame University from the United States, while only 6% come from abroad.
University of California, Berkeley
Has 2385 UHNW graduates, 76% of them are self-made. University of California, Berkeley is ranked 4th in the list of institutions with the highest percentage of international UHNW among the graduates, 73% of them come from USA, 27% from abroad.
Yale University
This University 2400 UHNW graduates, 77% are self-made. 89% of graduates of Yale University from USA, and only 11% from abroad.
The University of Texas at Austin
The University of Texas at Austin has released 2195 future millionaires, UHNW, 77% are self-made. 87% of UHNW alumni of this University — from the United States, and only 13% from abroad.
The University Of Michigan
At the University of Michigan 1970 UHNW graduates, 78% of which are considered to be self-made. 82% of graduates originally from the US, 18% from abroad.
Stanford University
Stanford, who took second place in the U.S. and in the world list, 5580 UHNW graduates, 78% are self-made.
The Princeton University
At Princeton University there are 2180 UHNW alumni, of which 78% are self-made. 84% of College graduates from the United States, and only 16% from abroad.
Massachusetts Institute of technology (MIT)
At MIT 2785 UHNW graduates, 78% of them are self-made. 69% of graduates from the United States.
University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
UCLA released 1945 future millionaires, UHNW, 79% of them are self-made. 84% of UCLA graduates from the United States, and only 16% from abroad.
Harvard University
With its 13 650 graduates UHNW Harvard ranks first in the United States and in the world list of universities with the most number of alumni millionaires. 79% of these people are considered to be self-made. 74% of graduates of the Harvard comes from the United States, most made millions in the areas of banking and Finance, business and customer service, non-profit and social organizations, technology and real estate.
University Of Virginia
1650 UHNW graduates, 84% are self-made. This percentage ties the University of Virginia with the University of Chicago — the largest number of UHNW millionaires, “self-made” yourself.
The University of Chicago
From this University came the 2405 graduates UHNW, 84% of them are self-made. And that’s one leader for the largest number of self-made millionaires, graduated from the same University. 79% of graduates from USA and only 21% from abroad.