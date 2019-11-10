20 useful things that winter should be in every car
Winter always comes unexpectedly. It’s time to prepare for the cold my car. The publication “Lifehacker” has prepared a selection of products for the car, which will definitely come in handy in the winter, and trips will be more comfortable and safe.
To leave the yard in bad weather
Defroster locks
Early ice bound castles, fought with the help of hot water. Since then, come up with more innovative tools.
The majority of the defroster is alcohol, which has a low freezing point and high penetration capability, and a silicone or Teflon — water repellent elements. They also lubricate the parts of the lock and ensure smooth interaction. Some of the fluids may include oil, so handle locking mechanism and in the evening for prevention.
Start‑charger
The car is unlikely to start in the cold, if the battery froze and lost his capacity. To spice it up will help start‑charger. This lightweight and compact device that not only starts the engine but also charges your car battery. And if necessary, energy fuels shrunken laptop or smartphone.
Before you select a gadget, pay attention to the type of the battery of your car, its voltage, battery capacity and charge current: starting‑charging devices are created for different devices. And find out about additional features. The gadget can provide protection against short circuit and overheating or mode of the accelerated charging, which won’t make you late for work.
Car shovel
Fell in the night snow can “lock” your car, and then without a special shovel is not enough. Choose a model with telescopic handle: it makes the tool compact and helps to adjust the length for your height. Aluminum handle facilitates the construction and will not rust. Rubber inserts on the handle do not allow to glide the hands and protect from the cold.
The materials of which make the bucket of a shovel, has its pros and cons: plastic cheap, but fragile; aluminum is lightweight but prone to deformation; steel is durable but heavy. Note the brand: the famous manufacturers will choose for you the best materials.
Tow rope
He will save if the car stuck in the snow or stalled in the mud. Rope length is clearly defined in the SDA: it is 4 to 6 m, while it must contain at least two red‑white flags with a size of 20 × 20 cm, indicating coupling. The most popular version of tow rope — nylon. Are highly resistant to frost and do not get wet, simply store them, they are very visible on the road because of the bright color. In any case, regardless of the material, note the breaking load of the rope: it must be at least more than double the weight of the car.
Insulation engine
After a long Parking lot before leaving, almost every motorist in the winter, warms up the engine from 5 to 20 minutes. To have the process go faster, you can use avtoodeyalo. A heater that is placed under the hood of the car to retain heat in the cold from 5 — to — 50 ℃. Under the bonnet is formed a cushion of warm air, which remains up to 4 hours depending on the temperature outside. While avtoodeyalo does not lead to overheating of the engine while riding: it does not overshadow the radiator and prevents its cooling. This thing not only keeps you warm the engine, but also helps to save gasoline.
The cat litter
No, it’s not a mistake or a joke, but a creative and effective way to get stuck in the snow car: just do it before a trail of pellets, and the faster car will move not skidding. Generally for this purpose it is better to use broken bricks, but the filler is easier to find in a conventional supermarket and is easier to take: he has already Packed in the package the desired volume. Select mineral filler. And if by chance took silica gel, do not worry, because this is also useful: in many forums, motorists claim that it will protect from fogging of glasses in the car. To do this, pour it into a sock, tie tightly and put on the dashboard, if it does not offend your aesthetic senses, or under the seat.
It is good to see where you are going
DVR
The number of accidents on the winter road are much higher than in summer. Should insure in the event of a dispute during a crash. For the DVR you will use in the winter, especially important function of night shooting. And with this baby you can monitor the car while Parking.
Brush with scraper
Without it, prepare the car for the trip in the winter is difficult. A good brush needs quickly, efficiently and carefully as possible to clean the machine. Have a correct model for the pile bends well, and at low temperatures its stiffness remains constant and does not scratch the paint. Plastic scraper needs to be stiff and resistant to mechanical stress. At the same time, the tool with too a solid work surface may leave scratches on the glass and paint coating. Quality brush handles are made of slip-resistant insulating material.
Waterproof
Today cold, tomorrow rain, and sometimes all in one day. Waterproof simplifies the wiper and brush have to be replaced as often. When applying the product, composed of solvents, polymers and silicone, the liquid component evaporates. Through this is formed a thin transparent film is a kind of hydrophobic coating on glass. The water quickly rolls off the surface. Better not to save: poor quality tool can degrade the visibility of the glass or will operate long enough.
Fluids, windshield washing fluid
Always maintain a stock of tools in the trunk: the windshield washer bottle will not last long when on a windshield a few hours a day of falling snow and the mud flies from the wheels of other cars.
To choose the correct antifreeze, do not skimp, do not buy a vehicle with it, learn the label. Harmless fluids, windshield washing fluid made on the basis of isopropyl and ethyl alcohols. In addition, most manufacturers specifies that the tool is made without the use of toxic substances methanol. Cheap washers may be diluted or contain the same methanol.
By the way, the smell of harmful substances is practically not felt, and antifreeze, on the contrary, it smells quite sharply. That is why they add fragrance. So a strong odor wiper fluids, it says more about their quality.
Glasses polarizing
Drivers well know the situation: frost in the bright sun, the snow glare by reflecting rays. Watch the road becomes difficult. Polarized glasses with colored lenses can correct the situation. In the snow picture is in the yellow spectrum is more clear. In the dark they will be too, by the way — will help to reduce the blinding effect of the headlights.
Flashlight
In the winter it gets dark early, so the risk of getting stuck in an unfamiliar place. With a flashlight it’s not so bad: you can at least try to consider the signs and understand where you are, and also to signal other drivers. You will need a small travel device, adapted to low temperatures. There is a miracle model, which combines the flashlight and charging, but it is also able to signal SOS.
To get in the car and all was fine
Silicone grease
If before winter you decide to spend your car prevention is to include the number of procedures lube window seals, trunk and doors: then these items will not freeze and will not crack. Silicone grease increases tightness, soundproofing and thermal protection. Treatment should be repeated each time after washing the car, when the rubber parts are particularly exposed to frost.
Car vacuum cleaner
If in the summer without cleaner you can do in the winter is absolutely impossible. It will help to get rid of dirt, salt, gravel and other nasty things from the street that the car is not the place. For winter fit model with the function of water collection, wireless or powered from the cigarette lighter. Some vacuum cleaners can be a car wash.
Road first aid kit
The Cabinet must be in the vehicle at any time of the year. But in the winter a basic set can be supplemented with special preparations. Especially if you are planning a long family trip. Will not interfere with antipyretic and painkillers medications for sore throat and runny nose, warming plasters and salves, protective cream for the skin.
Thermos
Hot tea even in a long tube will be a little warmer and calmer. Plus cars that thermos in this case, you can choose not for compactness, but for a large amount for a few cups. Metal case will protect it from drops and bumps. A vacuum layer between the bulb and the housing will help to preserve the temperature.
Do not interfere, and a travel mug with a tight screw cap and lid‑toy — it’s handy to put in the Cup holder.
Thermal socks
In the first winter traffic jam you’ll be glad you brought a helmet. When choosing pay attention to some points. Good socks are made of high-tech fiber with thick viscous lower leg, foot and heel. In the area of fingers should be flat seam and lower leg and foot, an elastic gum, which will not allow the fabric to gather in the process of walking. Better to sock the inside was fluffy, which will improve blood circulation.
Driving gloves
What if the wheel of ice, we got to go right now, and the road will be long? Wear gloves so that hands are not cramped from the cold. This accessory has a special cut. Glove can be with or without fingers, but their main feature — the cutout in the form of a Crescent on the upper part of the hands-down, the edges of which interlock with the strap button. Often gloves are made of genuine leather, which is durable and a great ability to retain heat.
Plaid
Fleece blanket, warm, light and soft, does not occupy much space and would be nice if some of the passengers have to be warm. The structure of the fleece, which is made of polyester like wool: breathable, absorbs moisture and creates insulation. Care he is unpretentious, and if you lose your form, its easy to replace a new one, as these models are very budget.
Heater
If plaid, the passenger is not enough, and the regular stove is not designed for harsh winters, it can be put in the glove compartment of the car heater. It is a small device that works from the cigarette lighter. It includes a cooler and a heating element. The gadget can be used to warm the windshield or rear glass and melt the frost.