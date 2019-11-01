20-year-old football player killed in fight over mobile phone (photo)
Football player of the national team of Jamaica Terania Clark, debuted in the national team on 30 September in the match with Cuba (12:1), was murdered in Kingston. As reported by the Jamaican media, 20-year-old athlete died from stab wounds.
The incident occurred on the evening of October 31. Between Clark and another girl got into an argument over mobile phone in which a football player was stabbed. Taranu was taken to the hospital, where doctors pronounced the girl’s death. The suspect is in custody.
Terania Clark
At club level, Clark played for the Jamaican club “Waterhouse”, where he was a captain. Terania recently graduated from high school Extender and in January had to leave Jamaica: she had to go to school at the University of Dayton in Florida (USA).
.
Photo Getty Images
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter