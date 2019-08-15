20-year-old, who had gone on view in “Manchester United”, he committed suicide (photo)
Football club Premier League Wales “Bala town” 20-year-old Joel Darlington, described as “an exceptional talent” and selected in the various youth teams of the country, killed himself because of injuries which ruined his career, reports the dailypost.co.uk.
At the time, the guy went on view in the famous “Manchester United”, but left the camp of the “red devils” because of the broken arm. 2017 Joel was bothered by back pain due to damage of the spinal disc: physiotherapy, acupuncture has not helped the player to fully recover. Darlington even left College, which he hoped would enable him to become a fitness instructor.
The day before the death of the footballer shared his plans with his father. And the next day the mother of guy Davis and brother Kieren returned home to find a locked garage door. Kieran barged in and found Joel hanging on the beam.
Experts of football believed the 20-year-old Joel Darlington great talent
Photo FC Bala Town
