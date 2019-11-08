20 years and a thousand ships: Elon Musk said that the need for colonization of Mars
The head of the company SpaceX Elon Musk said on Twitter that creating a settlement on Mars will need to build and launch thousands of rockets Starship, and infrastructure development will take up to 20 years. This writes VC.RU.
Musk explained that the creation of a colony on Mars need to deliver “millions of tons” of equipment and resources, but as Earth and Mars converge only once in two years, spending starts constantly fail.
Work on a Starship is not yet complete. Musk presented the draft of a reusable launch in September 2019. According to his calculations, the first flights of the Starship crew into orbit could begin in mid-2020. Head of SpaceX expects that at the time of building a base on Mars Starship each flight will cost the company no more than $2 million.
Starship designed for maximum reuse and be able to fly in space up to three times a day with breaks for maintenance and refueling. One ship can make about a thousand flights a year, hopes the head of SpaceX.
“If we build as many ships Starship, the rockets, the Falcon, that is about a hundred, and each will deliver into orbit 100 tons of cargo, the throughput will reach 10 million tons of payload per year,” wrote Musk. According to him, now all the existing spacecraft delivered to orbit, about 500 tons of payload annually.
TechCrunch notes that before the creation of a colony on Mars, humanity has to make at least one manned flight to the planet. SpaceX plans to send its first cargo ship to Mars in 2022, and the first mission with the crew — not before 2024.