$ 200,000 for the dress! That’s crazy!
Of course, wedding is special day for every person and therefore every bride and groom want to bring this day to a perfect day in your life.
If we talk about Gypsy wedding, they are usually used to celebrate the wedding to its fullest.
All the celebration must be luxurious and lush. Gypsies don’t skimp on the celebration of the young.
That’s why now I’d like to tell You about the famous wedding which exploded all over the Internet, and it was held in a small town a few years ago, but still still vigorously debated networks.
At the wedding, the newlyweds had to spend practically a fortune paying for luxury limousines, elegant menu, paying for expensive designer engagement rings to emphasize the glamor and gloss Gypsy wedding.
Of course, the highlight of the whole holiday was a wedding dress of the bride.
That dress up could be the envy of even the richest women in Hollywood.
Because the dress was studded with precious stones and pearls, and complements the image of the tiara of pure gold, which the bride wore on her head.