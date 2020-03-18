2020 tax season: the IRS has extended the deadline of filing for most Americans
On March 17 the head of Treasury Department USA Steven Mnuchin said at a press conference that the majority of Americans get a three-month delay for the payment of income taxes in 2019, writes USA Today.
IRS will extend tax after April 15 for 90 days for millions of people who have $ 1 million or less, and corporations that have $ 10 million or less, he said.
Of course, the Americans still have to meet the deadline of April 15, if they expect a tax refund or claim a six-month extension of payment, but they can delay payment up to 90 days after that date.
“We call on Americans who can file your tax returns, continue to do so on April 15, because many should receive a tax refund, and we don’t want you lost those returns,” said Mnuchin.
“All you have to do is to file your tax returns, he added. — You will not be automatically accrued interest and penalties”.
More about tax season 2020 read in the special ForumDaily.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 4558
[name] => IRS
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => irs
)
IRS
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28286
[name] => taxes 2020
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => nalogi-2020
)
taxes 2020
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28331
[name] => Tax season 2020
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => nalogovyj-sezon-2020
)
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
СпецпроектыFacebookVkontakte
bookmark