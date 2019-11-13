2020 White Metal Rat
As stated in Oriental horoscope, every year has its own color, its own element and, of course, an animal-patron. In 2020 it becomes a Rat.
2020 astrologers have announced the year of White Metal Rat. This means that in the New year, the white color is the color of prosperity, and metal accessories may well be new good luck charms.
In February, this time 29 days. Note that the year 2020 will be a leap year. And although many people think that it’s a bad sign that the leap years are only failures and troubles — it is not so. If you tune in to negativity constantly and to expect from life the trick, the problem will not make to wait long. But with a positive attitude towards the universe opens, and no extra February day this is not a hindrance. So there is a solution: you need to believe it is better not to attract unnecessary trouble.
The element of the year — metal. Why wait? The year that is associated with the element metal, obliges us not to drift. It’s time to strike while the iron is hot. It is important to defend their interests, to remember the well-being of themselves and their families, not to sacrifice oneself in favor of someone else’s ideas if they are diametrically opposed to yours. The financial sector will be extremely important. Rational and not devoid of prudence, the Rat will help to increase revenues, but do not succumb to the temptation to keep foul play.
Changes require our hearts. And a Rat this solidarity. It is a year of changes and innovations, with a marked: of people are moving, changing jobs, someone might radically change the scope of activities or marital status, from childfree to be convinced by a parent or from Housewives — the ardent climber. The rat will definitely astonish each of us. So that the year was prosperous, the news should take. If everyone around you says that it’s time to leave, to change the city, country or at least the image is by listening to your heart and make the decision.
The mood color — white. The white color in different people symbolizes different things. Somewhere is the color of innocence and purity, some sadness and even mourning. But in 2020 it will mean a clean sheet, which we are free to portray whatever you want. It’s time to start anew, with no drafts and reservations.