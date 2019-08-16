21 an interesting place where you can hide from the heat in new York
When the temperature outside rises, the first instinct of many new Yorkers is to run to the nearest pool or beach, or even to escape from the city. But sometimes the best solution is a good air conditioning or a cool room.
In addition to urban cooling centers, in new York there are dozens of places where you can cool off.
1. Staten Island Ferry
Address: 4 South St, New York, NY
Staten island ferry — one of the best free entertainment in new York, even if you are on the hunt for cool air. It is a leisurely 30-minute ride on new York Harbor with views of the Statue of Liberty. Although the sea breeze is often enough to relax, you can also walk down into the cabin and enjoy the air conditioning in silence.
2.60 Wall Street
Address: 60 Wall St, New York, NY 10005
One of the most unique private public places of the city can be found at: 60 wall street, designed by Kevin Roche John Dinkeloo and partners in 1989. Delightful postmodern space filled with palm trees, pillars and many places where you can sit.
3. Brookfield Place
Address: 230 Vesey St, New York, NY
Smni garden at Brookfield place fascinating: the atmosphere, a glass atrium dotted with palm trees. There is free Wi-Fi and access to lots of metro stations; and, like some other places in this list, the proximity to restaurants, if necessary.
4. Oculus
Address: Liberty St & Church Ave, New York, NY
Calatrava”s Oculus is a public space with a really good conditioner. If you want to get away from the crowd, go into the corridors of the main hall.
5. Fulton Transit Center
Subway tunnels and platforms in the Fulton Transit Center in this time of year is unbearably hot, but the public space that connects the remains of blessed cool.
6. Essex Market
Address: 88 Essex St, New York, NY 10002
New Essex Market is large, bright and cool. While you cool down, you’ll be able to eat or walk to the shops.
7. Strand Bookstore
Address: 828 Broadway, New York, NY
This favorite book store near Union square didn’t have air conditioning, so to shop there in the summer time could only the most passionate about. But modernization has overtaken bookstore in 2005, and now you can choose what to read even on the hottest summer days.
8. Chelsea Market
Address: 75 9th Ave, New York, NY 10011
Go to Chelsea Market, where you can freshen up and explore the showcase while you are there. In a nearby grocery room of the high Line there are many places where you can eat and enjoy the views.
9. The Shops at Hudson Yards
Address: Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001
The shops at Hudson yards, in fact, a very trendy shopping center. And shopping centers there’s one good thing: strong air conditioning. If you find yourself on the West side of Manhattan in a heat wave is a great place to cool off.
10. Grand Central Terminal
Address: 87 E 42nd St, New York, NY
One of the benefits of Grand Central Terminal, in addition to free air conditioning, is the fact that there are many ways to pass the time in truly unbearable heat of the day.
11. New York Public Library
Address: 476 5th Ave, New York, NY
The entrance to the library building on Fifth Avenue is missing, and, given its location close to many major tourist attractions, it is perfect for hot days when you need a break. Bonus: the library has a gift shop, as well as the fascinating exhibits that compete with the exhibitions in institutions such as the Met and MoMA.
12. The Plaza Hotel
Address: 768 5th Ave, New York, NY
Plaza is one of the few new York hotels where camping in public places won’t lead to strange glances from the staff, partly due to the fact that it is a tourist attraction. But this is a good place to look here, if you feel tired, especially if you spent a day in nearby Central Park.
13. IBM Midtown
Address: 590 Madison Ave, New York, NY
This is a private public space in the building IBM Building, designed by Edward Laraby Barnes, a glass atrium with free Wi-Fi, food stalls and many others.
14. David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center
Address: 61 W 62nd St, New York, NY
Here is the living wall height of 20 feet, designed by architect TOD Williams Bill Ciena and fountain, floor to ceiling, sitting area, free Wi-Fi access and an exhibition space. Lincoln center also uses the space for the show.
15. Bronx Museum of the Arts
Address: 1040 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
One of the best cultural institutions in the Bronx also free of charge.
16. MoMA PS1 Contemporary Art Center
Address: 2225 Jackson Ave, Queens, NY
It is a privilege that applies only to residents of new York: MoMA PS1, Outpost art institutions in long island city, is free to all residents of the city.
17. Train in the Rockaways
To move to any metro line is a fantastic way to escape the heat (if it’s not rush hour), but a train to the Rockaways will provide one of the most beautiful trips around the city. Sit by the window and watch dozens of herons, cranes, and seabirds.
18. Empire StoresOn the waterfront in Brooklyn updated warehouse Empire Stores is another great place where you can both relax and kill the time with many shops (including Shinola and West Elm) and the elegant atrium, which leads to the Brooklyn Bridge Park.19. City PointAddress: 445 Albee Square, Brooklyn, NYIs just a shopping center. But what’s the good malls is the fact that they are always cooled to the ideal temperature.
20. The Center for FictionAddress: 15 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217New Outpost of the Center for fiction was opened in Fort Greene. On Sundays they also provide a free event where you can kill two birds with one stone: cool down and work on my novel, the one you were thinking years.
21. Empire Outlets
Address: 55 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10301
If you have traveled on the ferry from Staten island, a little walk to the new outlets Empire Outlets. If you want to go out, there is a good promenade which connects the shopping centre, ferry terminal and the Staten Island Yankees stadium.