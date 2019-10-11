21 in Northern California, which need to see before you die
Mount ShastaСеверная California — an amazing place to live and travel. Some people live here their whole life and not see all the beauty around. Easy to get caught up in household chores and just relax from the work week, when you have a day off. But the publication Only In Your State has created a list of attractions that you won’t see if you stay at home.
21. Yuba River
This river is a tributary of the Feather river in the Sierra Nevada, which flows in the County of Nevada. The noise and the view is always fascinating.
20. Sierra Buttes
The peak height of 8 ft 587 is located in the national forest of Tahoe in Sierra County, near the town of Sierre. To climb the heights and dive into the fascinating view of the sights of old watchtowers or rate the view in the valleys below.
19. Point Reyes National Seashore
This incredible coastline in Marin County is quite a sight. After a visit you will long under the impression from the types.
18. Castle Crags
The height of elevation varies from 2,000 feet along the Sacramento river at the base of the cliffs to more than 6,500 feet at the top of the highest rock.
17. The Lost Coast
This remote stretch of coastline is difficult to see from the car. You have to go out and walk to really appreciate its beauty.
16. Lava Beds National Monument
Have you ever walked through the hollow cave of lava? Unbelievable that here in Northern California, there are caves that are safe to explore without a guide.
15. American River
This is the place where, in 1848, found gold. Check out now you. And suddenly you’re lucky!
14. Shasta Lake
This artificial reservoir is a Mecca for outdoor recreation. The best way to experience it from the water. So rent a kayak or even a houseboat.
13. Roosevelt Elk
In Northern California there are many really amazing wild animals, and one of the creatures that we love to look at the Northern coast is the Roosevelt elk.
12. Lassen Volcanic National Park
You don’t need to leave the U.S. to see volcanic activity. Right here in the national Park of Northern California you will see all the fun but without the crowds and queues.
11. Russian River
Mendocino County is a wonderful place where the forest meets the ocean.
10. Donner Summit
Large granite boulders, windy trees, fresh mountain air … Donner Summit is a great place for walking, playing in the snow or just enjoy the views.
9. Northern California’s Starry Skies
When was the last time you watched the stars without artificial illumination? It’s time to leave the city and maybe even spend the night in the camp.
8. King Range National Conservation Area
This protected land, Humboldt County incredible. One of those rare places where the mountains fall directly into the sea, and breathtaking.
7.Battery Point Lighthouse
This historic and possibly even the Ghost in the lighthouse is built on a Peninsula which becomes an island at high tide. In addition, it is simply stunning.
6. Burney Falls
There is nothing more iconic in Northern California than waterfall Bernie! It was called the eighth wonder of the world.
5. Gold Country the Motherlode
Rolling hills, oak trees and the beautiful Golden light at dusk — all distinctive features of this region.
4. Lake Tahoe
Surely you could provide a list of the scenic wonders of Northern California no of this wonderful lake? Of course, crowded, but most residents of Northern California can’t get enough of this place, and for good reason!
3. Tunnel of Trees, Point Reyes
You may not know about this tunnel, but it is amazing. Check it out!
2. Redwood State and National Parks
Fog coming through the trees is beautiful, whether you look down on them or stand among them.
1.Mount Shasta
Mount Shasta, the second highest peak in the cascades, complements this list. Its a must see.