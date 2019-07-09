21-year-old Australian died after drinking a protein shake with caffeine
Monday, July 8, Australian Nigel Foote wrote in his Facebook post warning about the deadly dangers of caffeine. December 31, 2018 died, his son Lachlan. The guy took place just a day before his 22nd anniversary. Parents found him dead on the bathroom floor. And now the coroner gave them his opinion. Lachlan died from an overdose of caffeine.
“I didn’t want to discuss the social network in the Lachlan’s death, but now he changed his mind and wrote this post because there is a possibility that he can save someone’s life…” — says Nigel.
Lachlan Ft
Lachlan Foote was December 30 on new year’s eve party. Came home after midnight. At 02:07 left following entry on his page in Facebook: “I Think my protein powder got corrupted. Just made the anti-hangover energy drink, and it had a horrible taste. Okay… good night, friends. I’ll see you in the morning.”
Parents found Lachlan’s several hours later. He was dead.
The autopsy showed that the blood alcohol guy was, but in very small quantities. Returning home after the party, Lachlan obviously has not calculated the amount of caffeine that it was in powder form. Where and when this powder came from his son, Nigel doesn’t know still. He just found out that Lachlan himself this powder did not buy.
“Most likely he’s shared to someone from friends. Lachlan couldn’t even read the instructions and the warning. The doctor told us that a teaspoon of pure caffeine kills. It is equivalent to 50 cups of strong coffee drunk in a row. My wife and this powder did not buy. I think the son got it. Perhaps it someone suggested. They say this stuff is now in demand. It is quite possible that Lachlan forgot about her existence and when did the cocktail, mixed with sugar or protein additive” wrote Nigel Ft.
This is not the first such case in the world. In 2014 in the U.S. from caffeine died Sophomore Logan Steiner and graduate James Wade Suite.
