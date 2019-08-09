21-year-old daughter of Sylvester Stallone looks 40

Sylvester Stallone surrounded by beautiful women – he has three beautiful daughters. Mid — Sistin — recently very often goes out. She followed in her mother’s footsteps and became a model, and quite popular. This year she made her debut in the movie, however, role was a cameo. However, this is just the first kinosha, perhaps in the future there will be more substantial role.

Sistin recently attended a Banquet of the Hollywood foreign press Association. Posting photos in social networks from the event, she received a lot of comments, among which were compliments, but most of the held claims to the appearance of the model. Followers believe that in the twenty-one year Sistin looks at least forty.

“Too grown-up she looks”, “No, if she was 40, I would say that it is elegant, but it — 21”, “so Why overdo it with the bronzer,” wrote subscribers.

Sistin went to the beaten Hollywood track: fillers, Solarium and, of course, Botox. Perhaps the girl ought to slow down. But before her eyes was not the most beautiful example — dad, fascinated by the plasticity.

What do you think, at what age the daughter looks like Stallone?

