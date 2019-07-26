21-year-old daughter uma Thurman showed lush bust at the premiere of
July 26, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Maya hawke appeared at the premiere of the film.
The daughter of uma Thurman grew up not only a real beauty, but an exact replica of his star mother. This is evidenced by the new release of Maya hawke. The young actress appeared at the premiere screening of the new film by Quentin Tarantino “Once in Hollywood” in which she played one of the roles. On the red carpet 21-year-old Maya came out behind the other actors pictures, among them Leonardo DiCaprio, brad pitt, Margot Robbie.
To appear on the premiere of the girl chose a sexy outfit: a light corset that emphasized lush neckline and classic pants. Complement the image of a black jacket and Golden headband.
