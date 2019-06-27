21-year-old girl ripped the shark in the eyes of her family (photo)

21-year-old American Jordan Lindsay died during a vacation in the Bahamas. The girl was swimming with a mask and breathing tube when she was attacked by three sharks. According to CNN, it happened in front of shocked relatives of the girl who tried to warn her of the approach of predators screaming, but she wouldn’t hear them in time.

The mutilated body of tourists with numerous wounds pulled out of the water. Her right arm was completely severed. Lindsay was taken to the hospital in Nassau, but what could make the doctors only state the death. Heartbroken father Lindsay said his daughter loved all the animals. “There is bitter irony in the fact that it killed a shark,” he said.

