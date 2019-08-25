21-year-old Shawn Mendes has apologized for the tweets, written at the age of 14 years
The Internet does not forget mistakes and remember them at the most inopportune moment. However, the 21-year-old Shawn Mendes, whose career is developing by leaps and bounds, got lucky. At a recent meeting with fans the singer had to apologize for racially insensitive Twitter message that he left, as a 14 year old kid.
Although the alleged racist messages Mendes find Twitter did not succeed, one of the fans asked the singer the name of “black Twitter.” Sean noted that some things you just leave behind, but still found an excuse:
At the age of 14 I had friends who could just take my phone and write on my behalf anything that seemed to them ridiculous. At that moment I did not think about such things. I had no idea that I have 50 million subscribers, that does not make the situation better. But I sincerely apologize for what I said in the past.
Mendes was lucky, because around him the scandal of racist haven’t had a chance to flare up. You can not say about the Director James Gunn, who has been dismissed from the post of Director of “Guardians of the Galaxy” for posts a decade ago. Fortunately for fans of the franchise, the leadership of Disney brought him back in the Director’s chair this year. A few months ago the leading “Oscar” could become popular comedian Kevin HART, but his detractors circulated his old messages, making fun of gay people, why he chose to abandon the post of the leader.