22-rcni forward “Manchester United” otima Doktorski stupni Manchesterskaya University
July 15, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Marcus Rashford
Forward “Manchester United” I zbro Englandiï Marcus Rashford nezabarom the camp doctor Manchesterskaya University, powders of the air force.
Britanski vish cohort iz “iz Unversity Chervona cagli”, that 2024 the rock svetlovato his dvojcatka, noted 22-ronago anglica for Yogo of vnesok from borotba proti ditco bednost.
As Marcus, yaky yea violance Molodin Academ MJ, sbrev 20 million funtv for relief DTM pid hour pandem COVID-19.
Middle predstavnika “Manunited” as such titles of dostoevo lachey sulfur Alex Ferguson, and also the legendary futbolista sulfur Bob Charlton.
Have ninsiima season of Rexford prowl for mankuniantsev 38 match have vsih turnah, scoring 21 goals I zabivshy 10 asists.