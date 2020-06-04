22 teams will finish the regular championship of NBA in the same city
Adrian Wojnarowski
22 NBA team with the purpose of definition of participants of the playoffs will play eight games of the regular season in the same city – Orlando on-site ESPN, according to a reputable insider ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski in his Twitter.
“To the current 16 clubs from the zone of the playoffs added, “new Orleans hornets”, “Portland trail Blazers”, “Phoenix suns”, “Sacramento kings”, “San Antonio spurs” (the West) and “Washington Wizards” (East). If a team that ranks 9th, behind ache than 4 games against a team that is in 8th place, the team with the 8th place goes to the playoffs, if the gap is smaller than 4 games these teams will play a mini-tournament,” explained the situation Wojnarowski.
The estimated date for the resumption of the season on July 31. To complete the campaign 2019/20 plan 12 Oct.
Voting in favor of this embodiment, the end of the season will take place today. The NBA championship was suspended due to a pandemic, COVID-19 March 12.