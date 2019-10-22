22-year-old son made a surprise for my mother, repairing the bathroom with their hands

| October 22, 2019 | News | No Comments

22-летний сын сделал маме сюрприз, отремонтировав ванную своими руками

The mother had to leave on a business trip and left the young son in charge.

22-летний сын сделал маме сюрприз, отремонтировав ванную своими руками

The young man thought about it and decided to make her mother a surprise. He redid the bathroom.

22-летний сын сделал маме сюрприз, отремонтировав ванную своими руками

First, we changed the plumbing.

22-летний сын сделал маме сюрприз, отремонтировав ванную своими руками

All this he set himself.

22-летний сын сделал маме сюрприз, отремонтировав ванную своими руками

Bedside table made the bathroom easier.

22-летний сын сделал маме сюрприз, отремонтировав ванную своими руками

Very cool!

22-летний сын сделал маме сюрприз, отремонтировав ванную своими руками

Stylish and tasteful!

22-летний сын сделал маме сюрприз, отремонтировав ванную своими руками

When mom came back, she had no words! Son just done! The surprise is awesome!

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr