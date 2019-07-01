22-year-old Zendaya struck an elegant dress
This week the Hollywood premiere of the new part of the famous franchise “spider-Man: Far from home”. The red carpet has been a singer and actress 22-year-old Zendaya, who plays one of the main roles in the film.
Celebrity struck fans an elegant dress of green. The skirt of the dress was covered with small ruffles, and the top part had a breakdown that showed the slim figure of the actress.
Your image Zendaya added massive earrings Golden hue.
Also at the premiere was visited by the actor Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal, who played the superhero Mysterio.