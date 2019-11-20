228 of jumping rope 30 seconds: Chinese set an incredible world record (video)
November 20, 2019 | News | No Comments|
At the international competition in Shanghai 17-year-old Chinese teenager the CEN Xiaolin set a new world record, which will be submitted to the Guinness Book of records. According to the publication Shanghaiist, in 30 seconds he made 228 of jumping rope (jumping legs alternately from foot to foot), rotating it at breakneck speed. The previous record also belonged to Sealing.
The CEN began to train with a jump rope back in 2012. He joined the school team to develop self-confidence, because he was given bad training. Initially, classes him not too liked, but gradually he became interested in discovering the many different styles of jumps.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter