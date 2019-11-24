2280-horsepower Dodge Charger from “fast and Furious” was put up for sale
Auction house Worldwide Auctioneers will hold an auction on which you want to sell unique restomod built on the basis of the 1968 Dodge Charger. The car is known that in the seventh part of the movie “fast and furious” went on it one of the main characters — Dominic Toretto, played by VIN Diesel.
Restomod called Maximus the Ultra Charger built tuning Studio Scott Spock Racing and Nelson Racing Engines. The car received twin-turbo is 9.4-liter Hemi V8 engine. On regular gasoline, it develops around 600 HP and racing — over 2280 forces. From a standstill to 60 mph (96 km/h) the car accelerates in just 1.8 seconds and to 160 mph (257 km/h) for eight seconds exactly.
Standard suspension replaced with adjustable, custom. Wheels — 18-inch and the 356 mm brake discs supplemented sectionseven calipers. Exhaust system made completely of stainless steel.
A new body of restomod 12.5 centimeters wider than the original, and the chassis 400 percent stiffer in torsion than a coupe of 1968. The car was left unpainted – just on top of it covered with varnish.
Maximus the Ultra Charger, built in 2014, is still popular with filmmakers. It is planned to remove in the new “fast & Furious”, and he is now involved in the filming of the documentary from Netflix. It will also appear in Forza and already produced by several companies in the form of large-scale copies.