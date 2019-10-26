23 cities in the USA where you can live comfortably on a pension of $1500
Not everyone can find the money to put on a carefree retirement. Approximately 55% of Americans do this and attribute this to the lack of money. Thus, many Americans who retire, live only on the money, which he sends every month the social security Administration.
However, retirement does not mean you have to deny yourself in many ways to save. Edition GOBankingRates has compiled a list of 23 cities in the United States, where the pension sizes of $1500 will be more than enough for a comfortable life. These cities also have the quality of life index higher than 65.
23. Casper (WY)
The total amount of monthly expenses: $1473
The quality of life index: 72
Casper is a very nice city for retired citizens. It boasts 72 points life quality index, average rents of up to $600 and no income tax. However, grocery costs are actually slightly higher than the national average and amounted to $324 per month.
22. Davenport (Iowa)
The total amount of monthly expenses: $1472
The quality of life index: 68
Davenport ranks second in the size of average monthly rents in the study $615 per month, making it one of the three cities in this list, where the rent exceeds $600 per month but the average cost of food $306 per month by almost 4% below the average for the country.
21. Lubbock (TX)
The total amount of monthly expenses: $1456
The quality of life index: 76
The only city where the rent will probably be more expensive than Davenport, is in Lubbock, where the average monthly rent for a one bedroom apartment will cost $620. However, if the cost of food by more than 5% below the national average, and expenditure on health by 3%, you will still be able to pay for the Essentials at $1,500 per month.
20. Lorain (Oh)
The total amount of monthly expenses: $1442
The quality of life index: 65
Lorraine is one of the three cities in this study, where more than 15% of the population are pensioners and one of five cities with average monthly rents of up to $500 per month. But the cost of food and health is 9% higher than the national average.
19. Cedar Rapids (Iowa)
The total amount of monthly expenses: $1441
The quality of life index: 76
Average expenditure on food in this city is $300, which is about 5.7% lower than the national average, which, along with the index of quality of life, equal to 76, makes this city in Iowa, one of the best places for retirement.
18. Lawton (Oklahoma)
The total amount of monthly expenses: $1437
The quality of life index: 71
Costs of products in Lawton 3.7% below the national average, but spending on health is 4% higher than the national norm. It is also a city with the lowest percentage of the elderly population, it is home to exactly 10% of the population older than 65 years.
17. Lynchburg (VA)
The total amount of monthly expenses: $1436
The quality of life index: 75
Lynchburg — one of the best places to stay, the city offers the biggest discounts on the cost of food — only $292, which is about 8% lower than the national average.
16. Grand Forks (North Dakota)
The total amount of monthly expenses: $1430
The quality of life index: 69
The cost of food in this city is 4.3% lower than the national average.
15. Bloomington (Il)
Total monthly costs: $1416
The quality of life index: 65
Bloomington is not allocated in any category, but offers savings on all items. Monthly spending on food products by 3.8% below the national average, spending on health was 3% lower and the average rent for an apartment with one bedroom is $575.
14. Shreveport (La)
The total amount of monthly expenses: $1412
The quality of life index: 66
Although the average rent in Shreveport of $595 is quite high, low expenditure on health care should make it attractive for budget-minded retirees. 7% lower than the national average, health care costs are among the lowest in the study.
13. El Paso (TX)
The total amount of monthly expenses: $1407
The quality of life index: 79
If you are looking for a city with the lowest health care costs in this list, then you are in El Paso, where you will spend 11% less than the national average. Add to that the second highest a quality of life index among the cities included in the list, and El Paso will become a very attractive city for a comfortable life.
12. Terry Haute (In)
The total amount of monthly expenses: $1405
The quality of life index: 69
Average monthly spending on food in Terre Haute is $297, which is 6.7% lower than the national average.
11. Minot (North Dakota)
Total monthly costs: $1401
The quality of life index: 65
Minot — another city where the average monthly rent is less than $500, which should make life easier for the elderly. However, health care costs probably will eat up part of the savings — they are 7% higher than the national average.
10. Abilene (TX)
Total monthly costs: $1401
The quality of life index: 83
From Abilene some of the lowest food prices in the study. This is one of the nine cities where you can expect to spend at least 300 dollars a month, and the cost 8.6% lower than the national average. Moreover, if we ignore all the questions about money, its index of fitness to work in the 83 points is the highest in the study.
9. Erie (PA)
The total amount of monthly expenses: $1397
The quality of life index: 67
The average rent in Erie $545 per month, while expenditure on health is 5% lower than the average American pays every month. However, you will pay a little more for products — 3.1% more in comparison with the average indicator in the country. In addition, with a monthly budget of $1500 you will have $100 in a savings account.
8. Tulsa (Oklahoma)
The total amount of monthly expenses: $1386
The quality of life index: 69
No city in this study has a lower expenditure on food than Tulsa. With the typical expense for food of $286 per month is 10.1% lower than the national average.
7. Akron (Oh)
The total amount of monthly expenses: $1383
The quality of life index: 69
Akron is one of the three cities with the lowest health expenditure of just over $500 per month — 8% less than the national average.
6. Springfield (Mo)
The total amount of monthly expenses: $1377
The quality of life index: 65
Springfield very best city for retirees. Spending on food is $301 per month, which is 5.2% less than the national average.
5. Waterloo (Ia)
The total amount of monthly expenses: $1353
The quality of life index: 71
Another city where the average rent is less than $500, in this case $498. The average monthly food cost is $298 6.2% less than the national average. It is also one of the three cities where at least 15% of the elderly population.
4. Fort Wayne (In)
The total amount of monthly expenses: $1345
The quality of life index: 75
Fort Wayne is in the top three city with the lowest expenditure on food. Total $290 per month is 8.9% less than the average Americans spend.
3. Amarillo (TX)
The total amount of monthly expenses: $1313
The quality of life index: 78
The average cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment is exactly $500. Expenditure on food is 5% lower than the national average — only $289.
2. Evansville (In)
Total monthly costs: $1304
The quality of life index: 69
The average rent in Evansville under $500, the cost of food is 8.6% lower than the national average, and the costs of health care — 6% lower.The population aged over 65 years is 15.1% of the residents of the city.
1. Muncie (In)
The total amount of monthly expenses: $1291
The quality of life index: 70
Muncie is the only city included in this list, where the average monthly expenditure is less than $1,300, which means that a budget of $1500 dollars a month, you will have an extra $200. Expenditure on food is 6.4% lower than the national average, and the costs of health care — 10%