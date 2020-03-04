23 million immigrants eligible to vote in the election of 2020: who they are
Approximately one out of ten people eligible to vote in the presidential election in the United States this year, is an immigrant. The majority (61%) of these 23 million naturalized citizens live in only five States. This writes Pew Research.
In California, more immigrants eligible to vote (to 5.5 million) than any other state, more than in new York (2.5 million) and Florida (2.5 million) combined. Texas and new Jersey complete the top five with 1.8 million and 1.2 million
1. Asians make up 43% of immigrants eligible to vote in California, the highest rate among all racial or ethnic groups. At the national level, Hispanics make up a higher proportion of immigrants having the right to vote than Asians (34% vs 31%).
Voters eligible to vote in California, come from many countries. But three countries of origin account for 46% of the total: Mexico (1.5 million), Philippines (604 thousand) and Vietnam (430 thousand).
The vast majority of immigrants from California, having the right to vote (75%) residing in the United States for over 20 years. This proportion is the highest (82%) among Hispanic voters in California. The level of English proficiency varies greatly among immigrants in the state eligible to vote. For example, 86% of eligible voters black immigrants in California speak English, which is significantly higher than among all eligible immigrants in the state (55%).
2. New York is different racial and ethnic diversity of their constituents-immigrants. Asians (26%), Hispanics (25%) and white (25%) have the right to vote, while chernokozhie immigrants (21%) comprise a slightly smaller share.
When it comes to knowledge of the English language, black immigrants eligible voters in new York are more likely to speak English (89%) than white (66%), Asian (52%) and Latino (47%) voters.
In new York no single country of birth does not constitute a significant proportion of immigrants in the state eligible to vote, about a quarter of voters born overseas, originate from the three largest countries of birth. Immigrants from the Dominican Republic are the largest group with 264 thousands of voters, followed by China (207 million) and Jamaica (143 thousand).
3. Hispanics make up 54% of voters-immigrants in Florida, which is much higher than the proportion of whites, blacks and Asian voters-immigrants in the state (17%, 16% and 10%, respectively).
Immigrants with voting rights in Florida have different levels of English proficiency. For example, about half (51%) of eligible Hispanic voters speak English, which is significantly lower than among whites (82%) or black (81%) of voters-immigrants.
From 606 000 voters of Cuban immigrants are the largest group in Florida. Colombian immigrants (190 000) and Haitian immigrants (187 000) are second and third largest group.
4. Texas is competing with Florida for their share of voters-immigrants from Latin America. Among the leading States, about half (52%) of all eligible immigrants in Texas — Hispanics and the number is second only to Florida (54%). Asian immigrants are the second largest group in Texas — 29%.
About seven out of ten voters-immigrants in Texas (68%) live in the United States for more than two decades, which corresponds to this index among all voters-immigrants in the United States (68%). However, the share of long-term residents is markedly lower among black immigrants in Texas (40%).
Most blacks and white immigrants in Texas speak English (88% and 85%, respectively). Less command of the language, Asian (64%) and Latino (47%) voters are immigrants. These figures coincide with the data at the national level.
Country of birth only Mexican immigrants make up 40% of all voter-immigrants in Texas, equivalent to 736 000 people. The second largest group (130 000 voters) immigrants from Vietnam, while Indian immigrants (15 000 voters) make up the third largest group in the state.
5. New Jersey has a high proportion of Asian immigrants with higher education. About two-thirds of voters-immigrants from Asia to new Jersey (66%) have a bachelor’s degree or higher. This is significantly higher than the rate among other groups of voters-immigrants in the state and voter-immigrants in the U.S. (36%).
Among the 1.2 million voters, immigrants from new Jersey, 32% are Latino, 30% Asian, 25% white and 11 percent African — American.
The main countries of birth for immigrants with the right to vote in new Jersey, are India (122 000 voters), Dominican Republic (103 000) and the Philippines (63 000).
The names of the official candidates for U.S. President from the major parties we know in the summer of 2020. The national Convention of the Democrats ends July 16, the Republican – August 27. Themselves as presidential elections will be held on 3 November.
The electoral system in the U.S. is very complicated. We offer you to test your knowledge in this area, having passed our test.
