23-year-old football player died during a party (photo)
Argentine footballer Ezequiel Esperon died after falling from the sixth floor, reports the publication Infobae. On Sunday evening, October 6, 23-year-old was at a party in Buenos Aires. At three a.m. he and his friends went to the balcony and leaned on the railing that was not properly secured. As a result, the Esperon fell from the sixth floor. On the scene arrived the ambulance, the boy was taken to hospital but could not save.
Law enforcement officials are already investigating the incident, establish all the circumstances of the death of Esperon. Moreover, all factors show that it was an accident.
Ezequiel Esperon (second from left) with friends before the party that ended in tragedy
The midfielder began his career in the famous club of Buenos Aires “All boys”. In 2015 he moved to the Brazilian SC Internacional, a year later, played for another Brazilian team “Gremio”. Last season, the Argentinian on loan played for the Mexican “Atlanta”.
By the way, a few days ago the Twitter account of the football Federation of Nigeria announced the death in the US, silver medalist at the 2008 Olympics in the national team Isaac Promis. The cause of death of 31-year-old athlete was a heart attack. The player was the captain of team Nigeria at the Olympic games in Beijing 2008. Then the African players reached the final, but lost against Argentina led by Lionel Messi. At club level the forward played in Turkey for “Genclerbirligi”, “Trabzonspor”, “Manisaspor” and “Antalyaspor”, and in the US for the “Austin of the Bould”.
Isaac Promis
.
Photo Instagram
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter