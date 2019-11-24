23-year-old girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio continue to criticize the network
The public is constantly attract a beloved, famous Hollywood actor Leonardo Di Caprio, and it is not surprising, because he still haven’t married. His new girlfriend Camila Marrone, was no exception to the rule. She is 23 years old and she is a famous model in Argentina. It was the age difference was the reason for the persecution of girls in the social network Instagram.
Before Camila did not respond to what people write on her page. However, she recently gave an interview in which he said that tortured time and again to explain to the users of the network that the age difference 22 years between her and Leonardo, nothing. They are sincere and real.
In July 2019, when hatery began to criticize Marrone, she decided on his page on Instagram to post a picture of a happy family Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart. The age difference between these great men is 25 years, but it is not a hindrance to their relationship. Camila explained that I wanted this post to show people that you can love despite the age difference, but people are too jealous, and all attempts to convey something, have been in vain, the situation has not changed.
The girl admitted that while working as a model, she never thought I would be able to attract so much attention and she never wanted to. At the moment a model decided not to pay attention to false information, which networks a huge number. And she no longer reads the comments under their posts and photos favorite.
Leonardo and Camilla met when she was only 11 years old. The man that introduced young people to each other, became a famous actor al Pacino (at the time it was the girl’s stepfather). When a year ago, DiCaprio began Dating model, Pacino gave his blessing to the relationship and ordered not to hurt his beloved stepdaughter.