24 secret to shopping at Costco, which is known only to staff
Find out how to search for products, get fresh pizza when you want it, and more. A store employee told Reader’s Digest basic tricks that will certainly come in handy to everyone. Here’s his advice from the first person.
1. We move the items
In the shops we are constantly changing item’s location, so you can always find what you’re looking for at the same place. The company calls it a “treasure hunt” and knows that the more you spend time on searching, the more chances you have to see and buy other items.
2. We will leave the goods on the spot, if it sells well
While moving items, store employees to pay attention to how the product is sold. If sales are great when placed in one point, where the goods and leave.
3. We appreciate when you order in advance
Usually we have enough promotional and popular items, but the store appreciate ordering the night before, to get ready. Workers don’t mind the extra effort, but they like to tell clients that everything is sold out.
4. Almost all sooner or later involved in the sale
Want to know whether you need to stock up on goods or wait? Most of the items in the end will go on sale, so worth the wait.
5. You can find the employee in the store
There is a question of meat, but you do not see the worker? Just knock on the door to the Department, and you will be glad to answer any of your questions.
6. Don’t worry if you missed the sale
If you notice that you have purchased the goods on costco.com fell within 30 days from the date of purchase, please submit an online request to refund the difference. Some warehouses offer the same benefits for purchases in the store, so go to the front Desk to see if they can help.
7. Our grilled chicken is as good as you think
The store does not add strange fillers to sell the famous grilled chicken for $ 4.99. In fact, chickens can weigh twice more than the competition. To the meat add such condiments like sugar, salt and modified corn starch, but there are no preservatives, MSG or artificial colors and flavors.
8. Listen call bell
If you hear a call bell at Costco, which means that released a new batch of freshly prepared chicken grill. Grilled chicken at Costco is great quality, and they quickly sold out. If you miss, just wait until the next call.
9. On the price tags we write that the stock will not be replenished
The asterisk in the upper right corner of the price tag means that the item is in limited quantity. He may come back later, for example, if it is seasonal, but stock up now if this product is one of your favorites.
10. What you see is what we have
Costco is a “warehouse” store in the literal sense of the word. It has no additional storage for what you see on the shelves. If the item is not there, don’t ask to check.
11. You can’t use coupons manufacturer
We know that you would like to get even a better deal, but the store does not accept manufacturers coupons and will not negotiate on a lower price.
12. Place your pizza order in early
In a tense Friday, you may have to wait for a fresh pizza for 20-25 minutes. Save most of your time by making your ordering before you begin shopping.
13. The price tag has a special code
Most prices ending in .09 (.89, .99, etc.), But a couple of price tags signifies that you get a particularly good deal. Price ending in 0.97, means that the product in the sale, so you get even more value than usual. Meanwhile, the price tag is 0.00 or 0.88 points to the fact that the Manager decided to reduce the price, sometimes because this product is the latest available, or no box, or missing some parts.
14. You can please your friends who are not members of Costco
Cash Card from Costco is essentially a gift card that you can use in Costco stores or on the website of the company. Only members can buy them, but anyone can use them.
15. You don’t pay more than a store
To make a profit, the stores raise their prices from what you pay to the provider. For example, in most grocery stores the price of meat increased at least 30 percent. But at Costco you don’t pay more than 15% above the price paid by the store. On average, premiums amount to only 10.6 percent.
16. Follow the date markdown
Watch for the date which appears under the last digit of the price. Use this date to determine if you should buy now or wait to see if will drop the price again. There is no single correct strategy, because popular items usually sell out soon after the price drop.
17. Kirkland choose wisely
As the Costco store brand, Kirkland is synonymous with quality and affordability. But this is not always the best choice. Independent research by Consumer Reports found a wide range of quality in the Kirkland brand. When everything from work boots to mayonnaise, the label is Kirkland, not surprisingly, not all of these products are best in class. According to Consumer Reports, safe products Kirkland include bacon and maple syrup, while coffee and packets for dishwashers Kirkland leave much to be desired.
18. Location matters
As in the case of real estate, location is the key to maximum return on investment. Almost always, the best deals are found deeper in the store. This is especially true in relation to the standard store plan, which employees of Costco is often called the “Central courtyard”. Start at the center and go back. Buy goods in front of the store just in case, if that’s what you really need, because they have maximum margin.
19. Walk past the soda
Many supermarkets use soda as a loss leader, selling it cheaper to attract buyers. The best deals are often closer to the summer.
20. Ask for a beef in blocks
One interesting tip — request Packed in blocks of beef. Although most people are not familiar with this term, meat packing, packing in blocks (chubs) is a tube of ground beef, sealed in plastic. Looks like a hot dog large size, but the blocks contain the same ground beef, but in the package it is cheaper. Grocery store Costco can pack your beef upon request, and the blocks are usually sold at a discount.
21. You can use your credit card
You can use any credit card while shopping on Costco.com. Of course, not all items can be purchased via the Internet, and sometimes it still makes sense to shop in person. Some products in the store are much cheaper while the other is inadvisable to buy online.
22. Sale tyre brands are constantly changing
New tires can be an expensive purchase, even everyday low prices Costco. But most customers don’t know about the period of rotation, when every month the market appears brand new. So if you can wait a month or two, you will be able to choose your preferred brand with a big discount. In addition, the service Department Costco will repair the camera, check the tire pressure even and rotate them throughout the life of the tires. It is a privilege, which many participants never use Costco.
23. Places where you can get insider information
Costco has a lot of loyal employees who work for years in one place, and sometimes entire families. Not surprisingly, former employees and insiders willing to share their knowledge. The sites like Reddit and CostcoInsider, collect tips and techniques in order to maximize opportunities Costco.
24. You can return the membership
We have already mentioned friendly return policy Costco. If you are unhappy with the product, just make a full refund. But what if the product does not suit you, is the Costco? If you are unhappy with your experience as a member of Costco, simply notify customer service and you’ll receive a full refund of your membership fee.