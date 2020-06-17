24-year-old player of “Bavaria” became the champion for the eighth time in his career
June 17, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Kingsley Coman
On the eve of Bayern, minimally beating on the road Werder Bremen 1:0 for the eighth time in a row won the Bundesliga.
Your contribution to the victory of Bayern in the League and has made 24-year-old French footballer Kingsley Coman, for which this victory in the Bundesliga became the fifth.
Furthermore, despite such a young age, Kingsley managed to win in the “Paris St Germain” two titles of champion of France seasons 2012/13 and 2013/14.
In addition, the record of the Team is to win with Juventus in Serie A in the 2014/15 season.