24-year-old star of “the Brest fortress” was lost on their honeymoon
In the United States during their honeymoon was tragically killed 24-year-old actress Veronika Nikonova. She recently got married. The newlyweds decided to spend their honeymoon in Alaska. Went there on a honeymoon. Crossing the river Teklanika, Veronica drowned. Details are not yet known.
Nikonov starred in only one film, the military drama of Alexander Kotta “the Brest fortress”. She played Anya, the daughter of Lieutenant Kizhevatov, which was shot by the Nazis. Veronica was during the filming of 13 years.
Critics and audiences noted a compelling young actress. Nikonov was born in Minsk on December 19, 1994. Graduated from drama school, became interested in directing. She was interested in documentary films.
A few years ago I went to the USA to continue training. There married…
Mother Veronica Olga Nikonov told reporters that the US nick cremated. She would like to have time to fly to America to say goodbye to the daughter before it will be done.
He suffered from epilepsy and died in her sleep.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter