25 beautiful coastal cities in the U.S. where you can live with an average income
If you, like many Americans, love to watch the beautiful sunsets and sunrises over the water, listen to the soothing sound of the ocean and feel the sand flowing through your fingers, you can understand. So why not move closer to the ocean? The main problem: normally to live on the coast are very expensive.
Whether so it actually? Says GOBanking Rates in America, there are hundreds of cities where you can realize your dream of living by the water not for all the money in the world, and enough budget. To narrow the list, the publication has offered 25 the best coastal towns, based on the average price of real estate income in the state and General availability using different metrics.
The city with the highest percentage of residual income won first place in the ranking. Although you will not find in the list of such famous places like Malibu, there’s plenty of cities have water where it is possible to live a man with average income.
25. Eureka, CA (Pacific ocean)
- The median income in state: $67 169
- The remainder after payment of the annual needs: $33 375,44
- The percentage of remaining income: 49,69%
24. Coos Bay, Oregon (Pacific ocean)
- The median income in state: $56 119
- The remainder after payment of the annual needs: $27 916,06
- The percentage of remaining income: 49,74%
23. Baraboo, Wi (Baraboo river)
- The median income in state: $56 759
- The remainder after payment of the annual needs: $28 640,17
- The percentage of remaining income: 50,46%
22. Laconia, new Hampshire (lake Winnipesaukee and lake Winnisquam)
- The median income in state: $71 305
- The remainder after payment of the annual needs: $36 092,65
- The percentage of remaining income: 50,62%
21. Versailles, mo (lake of the Ozarks)
- The median income in state: $51 542
- The remainder after payment of the annual needs: $27 126,86
- The percentage of remaining income: 52.63 per cent
20. Port Angeles, WA (surrounding info: Salish sea)
- The median income in state: $66 174
- The remainder after payment of the annual needs: $34 860,13
- The percentage of remaining income: 52,68%
19. Brownsville, TX (Gulf of Mexico)
- The median income in state: $57,051
- The remainder after payment of the annual needs: $30 103,79
- The percentage of the residue of the income of 52.77%
18. Storm lake, ia (lake storm lake)
- The median income in state: $56 570
- The remainder after payment of the annual needs: $30 333,57
- The percentage of remaining income: 53,62%
17. Ocean city, Maryland (Atlantic ocean)
- The average income in the state: $78 916
- The remainder after payment of the annual needs: $42 669,83
- The percentage of remaining income: 54,07%
16. Clearlake, CA (lake Clear lake)
- The median income in state: $67 169
- The remainder after payment of the annual needs: $36 552,71
- The percentage of remaining income: 54.42%
15. Alexandria, Minnesota (the”city of 1000 lakes”)
- The median income in state: $65 699
- The remainder after payment of the annual needs: $35 852,33
- The percentage of remaining income: 54,57%
14. Cleveland (lake Erie, river Cayahoga)
- The median income in state: $52 407
- The remainder after payment of the annual needs: $28 747,92
- The percentage of the balance of income received 54.86%
13. Aberdeen, Washington (river Chehalis)
- The median income in state: $66 174
- The remainder after payment of the annual needs: $36 369,44
- The percentage of remaining income: 54,96%
12. Toledo, Ohio (lake Erie)
- The median income in state: $52,407
- The remainder after payment of the annual needs: $29 268,18
- The percentage of remaining income: 55,85%
11. Duluth, mn (Great Lakes, Upper lake)
- The median income in state: $65 699
- The remainder after payment of the annual needs: $36 806,55
- The percentage of remaining income: 56,02%
10. Devils lake, North Dakota (Devil’s lake)
- The average income in the state: $61 285
- The remainder after payment of the annual needs: $34 462,47
- The percentage of remaining income: 56,23%
9. Buffalo, NY (lake Erie)
- The median income in state: $765 62
- The remainder after payment of the annual needs: $35 681,97
- The percentage of remaining income: 56,85%
8. HAMPTON, VA (HAMPTON river, river Back)
- The median income in state: $68 766
- The remainder after payment of the annual needs: $39 543,61
- The percentage of remaining income: 57,5%
7. New London, CT (river Thames)
- The average income in the state: $781 73
- The remainder after payment of the annual needs: $43 125,74
- The percentage of remaining income: 58,45%
6. Brainerd, mn (rice lake, Mississippi river)
- The median income in state: $65 699
- The remainder after payment of the annual needs: $38 506,93
- The percentage of remaining income: 58,61%
5. Erie, PA (lake Erie)
- The median income in state: $56 951
- The remainder after payment of the annual needs: $33 628,30
- The percentage of remaining income: 59,05%
4. Oswego, NY (lake Ontario)
- The median income in state: $765 62
- The remainder after payment of the annual needs: $37 678,67
- The percentage of remaining income: 60,03%
3. Rochester, NY (lake Ontario)
- The median income in state: $765 62
- The remainder after payment of the annual needs: $37 989,08
- The percentage of remaining income: 60,53%
2. Atlantic city, NJ (Atlantic ocean)
- The median income in state: $76 475
- The remainder after payment of the annual needs: $48 490,05
- The percentage of remaining income: 63,41%
1. Jamestown, NY (lake Chautauqua, river Caduceus)
- The median income in state: $765 62
- The remainder after payment of the annual needs: $41 870,35
- The percentage of remaining income: 66,71%