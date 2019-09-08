25 cities in the U.S., where people work hard and have little rest
A new study has found cities where people work long hours, have little rest and almost never use the vacation days completely. According to this study, Washington (D.C.), is the most industrious city in the United States.
A study conducted by the company Kempler Industries, it was considered more than 200 cities with a population of at least 150,000 persons each, were evaluated on five criteria: the length of their working weeks, the average travel time to work percentage of employed aged 16 to 64 years, the percentage of older people (65+), and the percentage of unused days off among employees.
Kempler Industries used the data of the U.S. census Bureau and the Association of travel US to assign each city a score of 100, and each of the five metrics have the same weight.
Edition Vusiness Іnsider of opublikowa a list of 25 US cities where workers are most at risk of burnout due to overwork.
- Denver (Co)
Average travel time: 25.3 per min.
Average working week: 39,7 h
Work aged 16-64: 68,3%
Working retirees: 19,8%
Total score: 72,5
- Aurora (Il)
The average journey time is 28.8 min.
The average work week is 38.7 hours
Work aged 16-64: 66,9%
Working seniors: 20.2 percent
Total score: 72,5
- Nashville (Tn)
Average journey time: approximately 24.6 min.
Average working week: 39,1 h
Work aged 16-64: 65,9%
Working retirees: 22,4%
Total score: 73,7
- Chicago (Il)
Average journey time: 34,6 min.
The average work week is 38.7 hours
Work aged 16-64: 66%
Working pensioners: 16 %
Total score: 73,7
- Charlotte (North Carolina)
Average travel time: 25.3 per min.
The average working week of 39.8 hours
Work aged 16-64: 67,4%
Working retirees: 20.5% of
Total score: 73,7
- Baltimore (MD)
Average journey time: 30,7 min.
Average working week: 38,8 h
Work aged 16-64: 65,9%
Working retirees: 18 %
Total score: 73,7
- Virginia Beach (VA)
Average journey time: 23,7 min.
The average working week of 40.2 hours
Work aged 16-64: 69,3%
Working pensioners: 20.8 percent
Total score: 75
- Pembroke Pines (FL)
Average journey time: 31,5 min.
Average working week: 38,8 h
Work aged 16-64: 71,1%
Working pensioners: 16%
Total score: 75
- Corona (CA)
Average journey time: 36,7 min.
The average working week of 37.7 hours
Work aged 16-64: 66,5%
Working pensioners: 19%
Total score: 75
- Aurora (Co)
Average journey time: 29,3 min.
Average working week: 39,2 h
Work aged 16-64: 66,6%
Working retirees: 20%
Total score: 75
- Fremont (CA)
Average journey time: 33,6 min.
The average work week is 38.7 hours
Work aged 16-64: 73,1%
Working pensioners: 16%
Total score: 76,2
- Fort Worth (TX)
Average journey time: 27 min.
The average working week of 39.8 hours
Work aged 16-64: 68,7%
Working retirees: 19.7 percent
Total score: 76,2
- Austin (TX)
Average journey time: 24,1 min.
Average working week: 39,6 h
Work aged 16-64: 68,7%
Working pensioners: 22.8% of
Total score: 76,2
- Santa CLARITA (CA)
Average journey time: 34,9 min.
Average working week: 38,4 h
Work aged 16-64: 63,9%
Working seniors: 20.2 percent
Total score: 77,5
- Yonkers (New York)
Average journey time: 34,3 min.
Average working week: 38,3 h
Work aged 16-64: 65,7%
Working retirees: 20,4%
Total score: 78,7
- New York (NY)
Average journey time: 40,8 min.
Average working week: 39,1 h
Work aged 16-64: 67,5%
Working retirees: 17%
Total score: 78,7
- Arlington (TX)
Average journey time: 27,2 min.
Average working week: 39,4 h
Work aged 16-64: 68,2%
Working pensioners: 21.8% of
Total score: 78,7
- Irving (TX)
Average journey time: 24,2 min.
Average working week: 39,4 h
Work aged 16-64: 68,2%
Working pensioners: 21.8% of
Total score: 78,7
- San Francisco (CA)
Average journey time: 32,8 min.
Average working week: 40,1 h
Work aged 16-64: 66,4%
Working retirees: 18%
Total score: 81,2
- Garland (TX)
Average journey time: 28.6 min
Average working week: 39,1 h
Work aged 16-64: 68,2%
Working retirees: 23,1%
Total score: 81,2
- Houston (TX)
Average journey time: 27 min.
Average working week: 40 hours
Work aged 16-64: 68,6%
Working retirees: 22%
Total score: 82,5
- Grand Prairie (TX)
Average journey time: 28.6 min
The average working week is 39.5 hours
Work aged 16-64: 71,3%
Working retirees: 22,4%
Total score: 83,7
- Dallas (TX)
Average journey time: 26,8 min.
The average working week of 40.2 hours
Work aged 16-64: 70,5%
Working pensioners: 22.5 percent
Total score: 83,7
- PLANO (TX)
The average journey time is 26.5 min.
Average working week: 40,1 h
Work aged 16-64: 73%
Working retirees: 25,4%
Total score: 88,7
- Washington (D.C.)
Average journey time: 30 min.
Average working week: 40,1 h
Work aged 16-64: 68,8%
Working retirees: 24,1%
Total score: 90