25 countries whose residents most often visit America
Hollywood tried to be nice to the United States looked attractive place for people from different parts of the world. Here are 25 countries where people love to come to America.
USA Today, citing the 24/7 Tempo offers an opportunity to learn from which countries come the most travelers. For the ranking we used data of the National Directorate of trade and tourism. In 2018, the United States came almost 80 million foreign tourists — 71 million of them, or 92%, came from these 25 countries.
25. Chile
- Total visits to 2018: 364 622
- Just arrived in 2017: 330 350
- Change over the year: 10.4 percent
- The busiest month in 2018: July (40 203 arrived)
24. Israel
- Total visits to 2018: 439 153
- Just arrived in 2017: 421 202
- Change over the year to 4.3%
- The busiest month in 2018: Sep (59 929 arrived)
23. Ecuador
- Total visits to 2018: 450 857
- Just arrived in 2017: 418 009
- Change over the year: 7.9 per cent
- The busiest month in 2018: August (48 027 arrived)
22. Dominican Republic
- Total visits to 2018: 451 058
- Just arrived in 2017: 423 079
- Change over the year: 6.6 percent
- The busiest month in 2018: December (58 314 arrived)
21. Switzerland
- Total visits to 2018: 463 139
- Just arrived in 2017: 441 270
- Change over the year: 5,0%
- The busiest month in 2018: July (65 322 arrived)
20. Taiwan
- Total visits to 2018: 478 001
- Just arrived in 2017: 474 699
- Change over the year: 0,7%
- The busiest month in 2018: June (52 arrivals 575)
19. Venezuela
- Total visits to 2018: 501 572
- Just arrived in 2017: 500 247
- Change over the year: the 0.3%
- The busiest month in 2018: December (62 389 arrived)
18. Sweden
- Total visits to 2018: 506 323
- Just arrived in 2017: 522 211
- Change for the year is 3.0%
- The busiest month in 2018: Oct (57 811 arrived)
17. Ireland
- Total visits to 2018: 530 802
- Just arrived in 2017: 483 615
- Change over the year: 9.8 per cent
- The busiest month in 2018: Oct (57 875 arrived)
16. Netherlands
- Total visits to 2018: 725 283
- Just arrived in 2017: 700 872
- Change over the year: a 3.5%
- The busiest month in 2018: July (105 493 arrived)
15. Spain
- Total visits to 2018: 876 248
- Just arrived in 2017: 826 818
- Change over the year: 6,0%
- The busiest month in 2018: August (128 215 arrived)
14. Colombia
- Total visits to 2018: 942 617
- Just arrived in 2017: 841 931
- Change over the year: 12.0 percent
- The busiest month in 2018: December (119 726 arrived)
13. Argentina
- Total visits to 2018: 994 035
- Just arrived in 2017: 1 018 177
- Change over the year: -2,4%
- The busiest month in 2018: January (101 590 arrived)
12. Italy
- Total visits in 2018: 1 073 383
- Just arrived in 2017: 1 032 107
- Change over the year: 4,0%
- The busiest month in 2018 in August (174 002 arrived)
11. Australia
- Total visits in 2018: 1 362 431
- Just arrived in 2017: 1 323 703
- Change for the year: 2.9 percent
- The busiest month in 2018: Sep (152 174 arrived)
10. India
- Total visits in 2018: 1 378 035
- Just arrived in 2017: 1 285 466
- Change per year: 7.2 percent
- The busiest month in 2018: may (197 535 arrived)
9. France
- Total visits in 2018: 1 767 461
- Just arrived in 2017: 1 667 506
- Change over the year: 6,0%
- The busiest month in 2018: July (398 212 arrivals)
8. Germany
- Total visits in 2018: 2 062 462
- Just arrived in 2017: 2 080 425
- Change over the year: -0,9%
- The busiest month in 2018: Sep (231 501 arrived)
7. Brazil
- Total visits in 2018: 2 209 372
- Just arrived in 2017: 1 912 447
- Change per year: 15.5 percent
- The busiest month in 2018: December (249 270 arrived)
6. South Korea
- Total visits to 2018: 210 2 597
- Just arrived in 2017: 2 344 839
- Change over the year: -5,3%
- The busiest month in 2018: January (224 005 arrived)
5. China, China
- Total visits in 2018: 2 991 813
- Just arrived in 2017: 3 173 915
- Change over the year: down 5.7%
- The busiest month in 2018 in August (388 259 arrived)
4. Japan
- Total visits to 2018: 493 3 313
- Just arrived in 2017: 3 595 607
- Change for the year and 2.8%
- The busiest month in 2018 in August (380 422 arrived)
3. UK
- Total visits in 2018: 4 659 178
- Just arrived in 2017: 4 482 707
- Change over the year: 3.9 percent
- The busiest month in 2018: Oct (502 065 arrived)
2. Mexico
- Total visits to 2018: 18 523 155
- Just arrived in 2017: 17 823 509
- Change over the year: 3.9 percent
- The busiest month in 2018: Dec (1 760 121 arrived)
1. Canada
- Total visits to 2018: 21 211 109
- Just arrived in 2017: 20 212 322
- Change for the year: 4.9 per cent
- The busiest month in 2018: August (2 249 480 arrived)