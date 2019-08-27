25 drops from narrowing of the blood vessels of the brain! The pain disappears instantly!
This tool will help you to get rid of headaches and improve the blood circulation of the brain!
With poor circulation and narrowing of blood vessels of the brain very often get headaches. It gives a lot of torment and significantly reduces quality of life.
Many tablets such pain do not resolve, or eliminate just a little bit. We therefore offer you a natural remedy that helps to improve blood circulation in the brain and to eliminate the headache in just a few minutes!
A very simple recipe that you can easily you can cook at home.
- Valerian tincture 100ml
- The tincture 100 ml
- Tincture of peony 50 ml
- Motherwort tincture 100 ml
- Tincture of peppermint 50 ml
- Hawthorn tincture 100ml
- 10 PCs of cloves
- 1 tablespoon of honey
- 10 grams of powder invirase ingredients to put into a glass container of dark color and put to steep in a dark place for 25 days, periodically shake. Then strain. It is recommended to take 25 drops 2 times a day 30 minutes before meals (morning and evening).
It is very important to regain strength, healthy sleep and get rid of the effects of stress on the body.
We offer you a very effective blend of soothing tinctures of medicinal herbs. The fact that all diseases of the nerves – it’s the truth. Those potions will help you relax, restore and strengthen the nervous system.
- Valerian tincture 100ml
- The tincture 50 ml
- Tincture of peony 100 ml
- Motherwort tincture 100 ml
- Tincture of peppermint 25ml
To prepare this mixture is not hard: mix in one bowl all the tincture and store in a dark place for two weeks, it does not shake.
It is recommended to take 15-20 minutes before meals three times a day, just one teaspoon of drinking drinking water.
Contraindications
Not recommended for use during pregnancy and lactation, children under 12 years of age with alcoholism, people who are daily driving and if you are allergic to any component that is part of the mix.