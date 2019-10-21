25% of billions of dollars of health care costs in the US wasted
The Department of health and welfare, and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid reported that health care costs in the United States in 2017 amounted to 3.5 trillion dollars, which is 3.9% more than in 2016. But that spending doesn’t necessarily lead to better quality services.
The fact is that in medicine the United States there is a huge amount of needless expenses. They can be associated with attempts to make health care more affordable for patients, according to a new study published in the journal of the American medical Association, writes ABC News.
A study conducted by Dr. Natasha Move from the Medical faculty of the University of Pittsburgh and representatives of Humana Healthcare, estimates the annual cost of a waste in the healthcare system from 760 to 935 billion. This is about a quarter of all health care costs.
Such huge monetary losses happen because of unnecessary visits to the hospital, of fraud, of complications associated with hospitalization poor outpatient treatment of branded drugs and overly aggressive treatment, but the list is not exhaustive.
Most money is wasted because of administrative costs. The researchers speculated that, ironically, these costs can be associated with the attempts of insurance companies to reduce the number of… pointless waste. The administrative complexity out of 265 billion dollars annually, the report said. It tasks such as billing physicians and insurance companies. Many of these tasks, I charge the government and insurance companies.
“In an attempt to payers [insurance companies, Medicare, Medicaid] reduce costs through such measures as requiring prior authorization for certain medications or procedures have actually increased expenditure on the part of providers [doctors, nurse practitioners],” said William I have been, the chief medical Director of Humana and lead author of the study.
So between insurance companies and health care providers, there is an imbalance that will actually reduce costs. This discrepancy increased the number of empty costs.
The second largest category of senseless spending are high, the prices of medicines, laboratory tests, checkups and visits to the clinic, which led to a loss of $ 240 billion. The study authors noted that the prices are much higher than they should be, due to the lack of transparency and competitive markets in healthcare in the USA. I have been on it States: “No policy change will not solve the problem. We need a thoughtful policy approach to the market could compete.”
Although the results may seem grim, research suggests an optimistic forecast. In addition to losing money, the researchers found the potential for savings.
Measures to reduce nosocomial infections and ensure that people were passing out-patient treatment has already been implemented. They can be further optimized to reduce meaningless expenses. Integration of behavioral and physical health initiatives for disease prevention and expanding access to hospice can help. The study estimated the potential savings in amounts ranging from 191 to 282 billion dollars.
I have been hoping to improve the state of the health system.
“Given that our healthcare system has so much good if we play a more active role in eradicating pointless costs, solving the problems of availability and improvement of medical care, we don’t need fundamentally to destroy the health care system,” he said.