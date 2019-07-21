25 of fraudulent schemes that can Rob you of pensions in the United States
You have worked hard all my life, tried to make smart financial decisions, sought to make savings for retirement and prepare to enjoy a Golden age? Now imagine that all this can be easily lost, becoming a victim of fraud.
They are more than may seem at first glance — and they are ready to deal to get your hard-earned money, writes The Brainy Penny. Even if they fail to take all the crooks will take any portion of your funds which is not too good “lies”. Learn how to operate schemes of fraud and do not give in!
1. The impostor from the IRS
As a rule, they use the phone. The man calls you and says he is from IRS. According to him, in the previous tax returns that you have sent, there is an error, and you didn’t follow the instructions in the emails. Of course, you acknowledge that you have not received any emails. You say that the Federal government has already left to arrest you, if you don’t pay right now.
Some of these scams ask you to buy gift cards such as iTunes, and then read the number aloud. Other request information about your accounts and immediately withdraw money. The IRS will never ask you about anything like that on the phone and will not allow you to pay with gift cards! In short, if you get a call from “IRS”, hang up.
2. Reverse mortgage
These scammers prey on seniors living on fixed incomes. Usually the offender offers free evaluation of the property, sometimes under the guise of reducing the property tax of homeowners. Evaluation of “free”, but in the future they will come again, demanding money to reduce taxes. In addition, they explain that along with this assessment they can offer a homeowner reverse mortgage, convincing people to rewrite them in their homes.
Never trust anyone who offers something free of charge or asks you to pay a fee after giving free product or services! Check them through the Better Business Bureau or ask family members to do it. If you are not confident in the ability of their elderly parents to deal with this, you can talk to a lawyer about how to take control of the finances that the elderly do not become victims of these scams.
3. “Horror story” from Medicare
The Federal reserve system to issue new Medicare cards to all older people. The new maps are not printed social security numbers, which should reduce instances of theft and fraud. Scammers are calling, trying to find out if you got a new card. If you do, they will ask you to confirm personal information to verify that your card reached you. Usually they ask for your birthday, social security number and home address. This information is used for fraud identification data.
Some go even further, stating that your account has a balance, and you can’t get a new card until you pay. They will receive information about the current account or credit card and drain your account! These cards are free, and the government will never call you requesting personal information. Never give out the credit card information or Bank account information over the phone.
4. Leakage of Social Security
This is another phone Scam. You calling someone who is an employee of the Social Security Administration. He can say that the number of your social security or payments have been suspended due to fraud, identity theft or other criminal activities. They talk very friendly and even offer to do you a favor in helping you with this little “problem”.
Do not give in! These people will be asked to provide your personal information, will ask you to confirm your social security number and a Bank account. Social Security will never call you, they only notify citizens by mail or through an online account on the website. NEVER give out personal information over the phone!
5. Gift card
Thinking about what to give grandchildren for the holidays? Gift cards will certainly make purchasing easier and convenient to send. Unfortunately, scammers have found a way to steal these wonderful surprises of your grandchildren! Fraudsters steal card numbers and security codes while cards are still in the store. Then they replace the thin coating over the protective codes. Thieves use a special technology that notifies them when someone bought and activated the card.
You can avoid this by buying gift cards in a secure package. If the packing is broken or looks strange, don’t buy it. You can also avoid fraud by buying online gift cards.
6. Trap “free lunch”
A lot of people of any age fall into this trap. You get a check in the mail that says you participated in the lottery — but you do don’t remember. But hell, money is money! You don’t know which penny will cost you “win”, if you follow the instructions to the letter.
Usually, the letter explains that the check is part of winning and you need to put it on Deposit and to bind the company with the money to cover the cost of wiring the rest of the money or pay taxes. If you do, you will lose the entire amount. Remember: if you won the lottery, the company will withhold taxes and to pay any fees from your winnings. No need to pay own money for what you supposedly “won”.
7. “Support” technical support
If you know enough about computers to surf the Internet but not so much to understand when something is wrong — scammers are waiting for you. They can call and say that they represent Microsoft or Apple, and that they found a serious security risk on your computer. They send you to a website to “fix” the problem but actually get access to your computer that allows you to steal your passwords, tax information and Bank records.
Neither Microsoft nor Apple will not call and tell us about your computer. If you have problems, call them! Security issues are fixed with updates, not by going on websites. Don’t click links in emails, don’t download programs from e-mail — often malicious sites or viruses.
8. Players-communal
No one likes the idea of staying in the holidays or while on vacation without water and other utilities. Con artists like to choose this time — they can call and say that they are going to turn off your electricity, water, if you don’t pay right now. They will say that you have to bring receipts confirming payment to the office late, and then the money will return, but right now you need to pay or you disconnect. By the way, here also can be used gift cards.
Utility companies do not work that way! They will never take a payment through gift cards! Companies send at least a few emails warning about disconnecting before you take action. If you have doubts, hang up and call the number provided on your utility bill.
9. Money in exchange for health
These scammers use paper and email, and sometimes even commercials that are played later in the evening. Fake health products such as anti-aging creams, blockers cholesterol herbal “cure” for diabetes, and so forth aimed at older people who want to improve their health.
These products are at best useless, at worst dangerous. Many companies require you a monthly payment for overvalued goods that have no effect. Attempts to cancel the order meet the agreement, but later you will get a claim. In addition, the “30-day money-back guarantee” is almost always a hoax. Keep in mind that there is no “miracle” treatment for diabetes or a magic cream to remove wrinkles.
10. Cheating caring
Empathy is a good thing, but scammers use it to their advantage to enrich themselves at your expense. It works in all possible ways: from the pickers walking from door to door, and letters in the mail asking for donations — up to advertising in social networks.
Usually the person asks for donations for some sort of current event about which you know, for example, a hurricane or earthquake victims. Others use a more General approach, slightly changing the famous name of the Fund, so you don’t really notice — for example, “Red Cross”. You may think that it’s just a typo, if any, that you will notice. The only “charities” that receive this money are the thieves. Never give money to any charity unless you are 100% sure you know to whom you donate.
11. Mistakes timeshare
It is a common theme among owners of timeshare of ownership — the cost can be a burden, and the owners of age use their property much less frequently than when I was young. In theory selling timeshare in retirement sounds good, but it’s not easy.
Thieves create fake web sites filled with testimonials of “happy customers” who claim that profitable to sell their timeshare and made millions of dollars. The scammers are requesting a small fee (from a few hundred to a few thousand) dollars to accelerate sales. Of course, they disappear with the money. You don’t need to pay a fee for the sale of its stake. If the company is legitimate, it will charge any fees minus the sales price.
12. Digital romance
Many older people use online Dating sites and social networks to find love after 50. Many simply want companionship or are looking for the last love. Unfortunately, people find the crooks. Almost all of these “fake relationships” have one thing in common: scammers never want to meet in person. They can say that serve in the army or abroad. Usually start by asking small amounts of money for something trivial, for example, to pay the overdue Internet bill. Later, the queries become more expensive, for example, the amount for the plane ticket to fly to you.
As you can imagine, the trip is always postponed, and the requested amount gradually increase, while the assurances of eternal love does not stop. The moral: never send money to anyone who does not know personally.
13. Silent call
This is perhaps the easiest Scam for thieves. Did you ever pick up the phone and have not received a response? You can repeat your “Hello?” again no answer. Also you can ask any question to which you answer “Yes” and hang up. What is it about? How to use it?
This is usually robocalls that record your voice. If you’re answer is “Yes” in the tube, so you can buy some product — for example, an extended warranty, you understand how it works. It’s hard not to say something when the phone rings, but if you don’t know the number, just wait until the person starts talking first, and if the tube silence, press end key.
14. The pyramid on the pyramid
Network pyramid works, assuring you that, involving other people, you can earn a lot of money. For example, you pay $ 100 to the person at the top of the list and add your name to the bottom of the list, then you send a list of 10 people. When the turn comes to you, you will earn $ 100,000. Sounds great, right?
The obvious problem here is the following — what if nobody will pay? Everyone on this list needs to recruit 10 people. After some time the numbers are so great that everything is falling apart, and this means that only people who started the pyramid, something earned. All such schemes — a fraud, remember this.
15. International mysteries
For elderly people who look forward to retirement abroad, there are also risks. Often these scams involve the rental or purchase of homes that don’t exist, offering to “help” you with your immigration documents in this country, or to translate documents for you. These fraudsters behave as very helpful people who supposedly try to make your transition simple, but in fact they only want money.
Seek help in social networks, study the websites of embassies, communicate with other immigrants refer to the audited and thematic sources. Do not buy real estate or cars, which you have not seen, no matter how trustworthy the person is.
16. Funeral fraud
One of the oldest types of fraud operates in one of three ways. Reading the obituary, a thief calls the family or attend funerals where genuinely grieving. He claims that the deceased owed them money, and invites the family to repay the “smaller” debt “out of respect”.
This option is possible: people will know where the funeral is, and when everyone goes and robs the house. Therefore, do not specify the address of the deceased on the sites or in the obituaries, don’t leave the house unattended for a time. Some unscrupulous funeral home trying to get you to spend more, for example, on the more expensive burial or accessories. Ask loved ones or relatives to help you make the right decision.
17. Bobby Double
This is a popular Scam in which thieves are viewing information in social networks. They may notice that his grandson Bobby takes a vacation and goes to Mexico. They find information about grandma and grandpa Bobby in social networks. Then grandma and grandpa suddenly a phone call from someone claiming to be Bobby, and the connection is very bad, the voice is not recognized.
At this point, the story changes: the Bobby can be in a Mexican jail and needs money to rescue, he may be the victim of a car accident and ask them to pay the hospital bill. Sometimes Bobby robbed and he needed money for a return ticket. Grandparents are so upset that they immediately send you the money. Later it becomes known that Bobby’s fine and he didn’t call them.
Teach your family and learn to ask certain questions that would tell you that we are talking about Bobby. Give false information and see how they react. In any case, it is best to find a way to contact Bobby and see if he was all right.
18. The grieving widow
Every crook knows that emotions make a person vulnerable. This is especially true of widows of the deceased spouse often worried about the financial aspects of the family, of which woman knows nothing. After the funeral, fraudsters are submitted to the Bank officials or agents of the IRS and claim that the deceased owes them money. They can offer to “help” the widow, having a house in her name only — in fact, it will actually renew the house on them.
Never pay or sign anything in the tribulation period. Take information from the caller and ask a trusted family member to understand. There is nothing that could not wait a few days in this situation.
19. Despair repair
Crystal honest-looking man appear on a production truck, offering free services (e.g., cleaning of the gutter). This Scam two scenarios. “Workers” will find that the house needs a roof repair or chimney, and will offer to do it only at the expense of detail. They will ask for money in advance to buy the material or ask for half of everything, and the rest supposedly after work. As soon as you pay, they disappear. Another option — work will take you outside to show you the damage he found, and will entice you with budgeting, you will be asked questions, while the second scammer will go inside and you get robbed, taking everything that can be taken through the back door.
Never pay for anything in advance. Evaluate if you want, but tell me what you have no cash and you need to consult with the family. If someone asks you to go out, you can either refuse or make sure you lock the house and can see both “working” during a conversation.
20. Discounts on drugs
Many older people take prescription drugs and are often looking for ways to save money. Scammers know this and send emails, offering conventional prescription medications at extremely low prices. This Scam works: you give your credit card information and never get nothing in return.
Never buy medications online unless you know the company! In any case, people offering drugs without a prescription, operating illegally. The price of medicines that cost only 1/3 of what you would pay in the United States are most likely fraudulent. Some pharmacies in other countries, e.g. India, do not have such standards, as in America. You do not know what contain their tablets, so are risking their lives for the sake of saving a few dollars.
21. Calling you uncle Sam
No one wants to worry about uncle Sam. That’s why the “government” impostors that look so convincing, has collected more than 328 million dollars in 2017. Sometimes fraudsters call yourself someone from a government Agency such as the district office, stating that you need to pay a fine. Someone comes to your doorstep and tells you that you need to pay extra taxes.
Keep in mind that none of the government agencies will not contact you by phone. Social security, Medicare even the IRS or tax district to call and will not come without sending first a series of letters. Never give money, checks or credit card information to a person only because he identified himself as an officer.
22. Facbook
When the Creator of Facebook mark Zuckerberg said that he was going to give half his fortune to charity, many scammers decided to take advantage of it. Some write messages that show fake cheques and the happy faces of the winners of this “lottery”, while others are formal employees of Facebook. They say that you either have to fly to California to pick up the money or have to send a certain amount to win came to you via FedEx.
If you didn’t know, Zuckerberg really gives the money, but not individuals. You will never win on Facebook, no matter how convincing it may seem. If you will contact, report about it in Facebook, and then block those people. Never publish your phone number or email on Facebook.
23. Skimmer scammers
Before putting into the machine any card, to pay for gas or to get cash at the ATM, take a few seconds to check the card reader. The thieves placed a small device directly into the reader — it’s called a skimmer. These devices record information about your card and your code, when you place it. You would think that the machine is not working, but from your account quickly will write off the money.
The biggest risk of similar fraud at gas stations. You can avoid this by paying inside.
Standalone ATMs may also use skimmers, but thieves are usually a little more creative. ATMs are used the camera and so you will not suspect. But their camera will not look at your face and your hands, to see a picture of the card and its pin. Always cover your hand on top when entering information.
24. Nonexistent vacation
This is an old Scam that works even better when the thieves have access to the Internet. Fraud is the same for any type of vacation. You see a beautiful and attractive pictures on the Internet. The price is reasonable, and the owner said “someone just canceled their reservations,” so you’re in luck.
They will insist you pay upfront and in advance. Sometimes they even have a set of false keys. This also happens with vacation packages sold online companies. It is, as a rule, all-inclusive packages, including airport transfers, luxury hotel rooms, free Breakfast, entertainment and so on. You pay, and they promise to send you booking tickets soon. Tickets don’t come, and the company disappears.
Use only well-known travel sites or sites like Airbnb, which have warranty.
25. Religion
Many visitors Christian Dating sites or social network groups believe that the other Christian will not be “diluted” — so I believe. And these scammers are.
The style of fraud on these sites varies, but they usually make friends and then start asking for money. Sometimes they even meet with you in person over coffee and prayer, and then ask for money to “cover them” during an emergency situation, or simply clean out your pockets. Other play “trick of the lover,” allegedly left in the far distance, I ask you to send money for air tickets, bus tickets, or help to pay for the medicine his sick mother.
You should never send money to people you do not know, and to be very careful when meeting with people known only online groups. Always meet in public places and do not rush to give money.