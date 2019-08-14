25 photos showing how you can ruin the appearance of plastic

August 14, 2019
As soon as there was the opportunity to adjust their appearance, many people immediately rushed to fix what was given to them by nature. In pursuit of the ideal girls and guys kill a naturalness and uniqueness.

Is it beautiful?

This woman even human are not particularly similar

Scary…

Seems to have worked the best surgeon…

It happens…

Not naturally

Made himself a blow-up doll

The horror…

This is only in nightmares and the dreams

It is not just to learn

She probably thinks that it is beautiful

Doll

A beautiful girl who ruined herself with plastic

Into this, even the guys

Duck lips

Lips on half of the face

It was clearly better

Without tears will not look

Was was

And again a nose like Michael Jackson

Hmm

Well, eyelashes

Even parents don’t find out

Very strange shape of the lips

Glamorous

Interestingly, with such comfortable?

Another duck

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.