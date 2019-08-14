25 photos showing how you can ruin the appearance of plastic
August 14, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
As soon as there was the opportunity to adjust their appearance, many people immediately rushed to fix what was given to them by nature. In pursuit of the ideal girls and guys kill a naturalness and uniqueness.
Is it beautiful?
This woman even human are not particularly similar
Scary…
Seems to have worked the best surgeon…
It happens…
Not naturally
Made himself a blow-up doll
The horror…
This is only in nightmares and the dreams
It is not just to learn
She probably thinks that it is beautiful
Doll
A beautiful girl who ruined herself with plastic
Into this, even the guys
Duck lips
Lips on half of the face
It was clearly better
Without tears will not look
Was was
And again a nose like Michael Jackson
Hmm
Well, eyelashes
Even parents don’t find out
Very strange shape of the lips
Glamorous
Interestingly, with such comfortable?
Another duck
Loading...