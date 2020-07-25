25 ways to improve spoken English
Quality of spoken English is very important because it allows you to better communicate their thoughts and ideas to the conversation. When every sentence has to squeeze out through the agony of recovery in the memory of words and phrases, we feel insecure and troubled, while we would like to participate equally in the English-speaking discussions and share experiences with friends.
Offer you 25 ways to improve your English independently collected edition of British English Coach.
- Record yourself when you speak English
Listening to yourself at first seem strange to you, but you’ll get used to it. Listen to a brief audio recording of a native English speaker, then record yourself repeating the phrase, analyze the differences and try again. With time your pronunciation will become better and better. A great tool for such recordings is Soundcloud. https://soundcloud.com/
2. Read aloud, especially dialogues
Reading aloud is not the same as conversation, but it is very useful to exercise the vocal muscles. Read the voice for 5-10 minutes a day and you will notice the pronunciation of some sounds you are given the most difficult. Find the transcription of the dialogs and practice reading them with a friend, it is also useful for remembering frequently used English expressions.
3. Sing in English while you are in the shower or behind the wheel
Verses of popular songs often use colloquial vocabulary, so you can learn often used conversational phrases while singing. In addition, human memory is arranged so that the memorizing of words that sound the music, is easier than just memorizing poems without music.
4. Watch the short video and repeat what I heard
You Tube — a great resource for learning foreign languages, and you probably already have your favourite channels. It is useful to view the short videos in English and memorize them. In the long video, your attention may be dispersed. The key to success in this exercise is to listen really carefully and focus on words and pronunciation.
5. Learn the main consonant sounds in English
Phonetic table list the vowels and consonants of the English language. The study of how to pronounce these sounds will help you to speak English clearer.
6. Learn how to notice the schwa
Do you know what is schwa? This is the most common sound in the English language.
We use it in words such as teacher and around.
7. Examine “strong” and “weak” forms of words
English — language voice selections and accents and this means that we can use “strong” and “weak” forms of some words. You need to clearly understand what words stands out in every sentence.
8. Learn the rules of word stress
When the word has more than one vowel, it is very important to know which of them is to put the emphasis. It is not difficult to learn if you pay attention to the small vertical dash. which is placed over the stressed vowel in the transcription.
9. Examine the stress in sentences
Every sentence in English is accepted to allocate voice a word or phrase, thus helping the listener to understand what is important of all. If you select the wrong word or not to select anything, the listener can become confused or misunderstand what you have said.
10. Explore sustainable communicative expressions and use them
These expressions always actively used during a conversation, so their knowledge expands your options in the conversation. Don’t forget that in addition to the value of the communicative function of these phrases, you must also learn their correct pronunciation.
11. Study the typical phrases
Words don’t like being alone, they prefer to “hang out” with friends, as people. Words, which have developed a close friendship, you need to know and use properly.
12. Replace ordinary verbs phrasal
Many English learners can’t understand why native speakers use so many phrasal verbs at a time, as is usual with the same value. English borrows a lot from Latin, so historically that there are a lot of phrasal verbs and if you want to understand native speakers of the language, these verbs you need to know and use.
13. Learn short automatic responses
Many native speakers answer questions automatically: right, OK, no problem, alright, fine thanks, just a minute, you’re welcome, fine by me, let’s do it! yup, no way! you’re joking, right?, Do I have to? etc Learn these answers and use them.
14. Practise the use of narrative style, tell stories in English
Men are created in order to share the stories of life. Typically, narratives are different forms of the past tense, but sometimes it may be present. Explore the subtleties of their use and practice in the stories.
15. Learn to pause
The pronunciation of English words fast doesn’t make you a good speaker. Always need to know where to pause in order for the listener thought about what you said, replied or tried to guess what you will say next. Imagine you an actor on the stage — so need to speak English.
16. Learn to “connect” words
To combine multiple words into one or throwing the “extra” words often used in spoken English. An example here may serve as the phrase Nice to meet you, in which It is thrown behind “uselessness”. Such phrases a lot, learn them and use.
17. Check out the most typical mistakes in pronunciation of English words for speakers of your native language
The speakers of different languages have different difficulties with pronunciation of English sounds. Check out typical mistakes of native speakers in the pronunciation of English sounds and try to eliminate them.
18. Select the accent that you like and imitate it
We always have an emotional connection with the representatives of different nationalities. Choose which English pronunciation do you prefer — American or British — and try to follow it.
19. Find an actor or actress you like and identify what makes them good speakers
You want to sound like Barack Obama, Steve jobs or Beyonce? Choose for yourself and try to repeat their speech patterns and accent.
20. Use a mirror or a sheet of paper to determine the sounds uttered breathy
In English there are many sounds that must be pronounced with aspiration, study them and learn how to correctly pronounce.
21. Practice pronouncing Tongue twisters
Tongue twisters — special phrases, designed to improve the pronunciation of the English language and some of its hardest sounds.
Try to quickly say What a terrible tongue twister. What a terrible tongue twister. What a terrible tongue twister.
22. Say aloud the names, dates and numbers
It may look like an overly simplistic tip, but if you do not practice in the pronunciation of dates, numbers and names are often you can forget how to speak them.
23. Check out the most typical intonational techniques
Intonation is a fairly complex component of the English language, but it is very important to Express emotions and feelings of the speaker.
24. Learn articulation techniques
Articulation helps us to pronounce different sounds, it consists of fixed elements that affect the sound, for example, teeth, as well as from those whose position you can change the lips and tongue.
25. After studying the techniques of articulation, learn to do moves that use native English speakers when talking.
This task will help you to handle this video.
tips
Educational program
English
accent
English
