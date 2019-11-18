26 options for remote work in the US with paying over $100,000 per year
Working from home is the dream of millions of people who travel to the office each day, although this type of employment also requires good organization and discipline. If you want to work from home, there’s good news: similar jobs in America full, and they can bring you more than 100 thousand dollars a year. That’s what professions are most in demand.
Recently, FlexJobs Board vacancies, which specializiruetsya on the remote work and flexible hours — have compiled a list of 26 options of work at home that pay $ 100,000 or more a year, says Money Talks News.
Project management/products
- Product Manager: from $54 000 and $121 000
- Project Manager: from $47 000 to $107 000
- Senior project Manager, IT: from $84 000 to $145 000
Sales and business development
- Manager business development: from $44 000 and $121 000
- Manager channel sales: between $50 000 and $124 000
- Senior Manager on work with clients: from $49 000 to $110 000
- Senior sales Manager: from $44 000 and $131 000
Software development
- The developer of the external interface: from $46 000 to $107 000
- Java developer: from $50,000 to $103 000
- Mobile developer: from $49 000 to $112 000
Marketing
- The Director of marketing communications: from $47 000 to $136 000
- Marketing Director: from $46 000 to $149 000
- Senior Manager, product marketing: from $86 000 to $156 000
- Vice President of marketing: from $84,000 to $202 000
Computer security
- Analyst at cybersecurity: from $51 000 to $117 000
- Employee privacy: from $50 000 to $140 000
- Security consultant: from $56 000 to $134 000
Medicine
- Manager of clinical trials: from $65 000 to $132 000
- Medical Director: from $119, 000 to $301 000
- Psychologist: from $48 000 to $113 000
IT
- Specialist in cloud architecture: from $69 000 to $164 000
- Specialist in architecture: from $97 000 and $166 000
- Manager of technical support: $50 000 to $118 000
Engineering
- Research engineer: from $58 000 to $119 000
- Senior system engineer: from $78 000 to $140 000
- Software engineer: from $60,000 to $124 000
What you need to know about working from home?
If you find a great remote work, you will need to prepare to work from home. Kathy Kristof, a former financial journalist, Los Angeles Times, worked from home for 30 years. She found a great balance between work and parenting.
It is allowed to combine parental responsibilities with a career, but it was only possible because she spent some working hours in your home office with the door closed. When her children were young, she hired a nanny.
“Anyone planning to work from home, must be able to organize a productive workflow,” advises Christophe.