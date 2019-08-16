26 victims in 32 seconds: released new shocking details of the shooting in Ohio. VIDEO
Aug 13-police have released new footage from surveillance cameras taken during a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.
Police on Tuesday also updated the information on the number of casualties in total during the approximately 30-second attack wounded 26 people, nine of them have died, says ABC News.
The shooting occurred in a crowded part of the city, where there are several bars and restaurants. 24-year-old Connor Betts opened fire August 4 at 1:05, shooting fleeing people is about 32 seconds, until he was shot by a police officer in front of the entrance to the bar Ned Peppers.
It is currently unclear whether the Betts killed his own sister a deliberate target or was a random victim. In addition, the shooter wounded the other, against whom the police has also not established intentions Betts.
According to authorities, the gunman was acting alone during the shooting, but his friend helped him to acquire and to hide weapons. He’s already been arrested.
The investigation found that Betts, who knew the popular area of Dayton in the city centre, on the evening before the shooting went with my sister and a friend at Blind Bobs. 12:13 he went to Ned Peppers and walked out of the bar at 12:42.
“After that, Betts returned to the Parking lot where his car, and over the next eight minutes, took out something from the trunk,” said police during a press conference.
The guy left his car in different clothes and with a heavy backpack.
1:04 a.m. he came out of the alley near the Ned Peppers and started shooting.
