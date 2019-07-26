26-year-old Brazilian supermodel graced the cover of Elle

July 26, 2019
Brazilian top-model and angel of Victoria’s Secret Gisele Oliveira starred in spicy photo shoot for the August issue of Elle magazine. The two pictures she is depicted in a gold bikini, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.

26-летняя бразильская супермодель украсила обложку Elle

Photos of a model posted on his Instagram page where they have gained tens of thousands of likes.

In addition to a picture in bikini, girl posing in elegant outfits, complementing the images of massive jewelry.

Gizele Oliveira is a Brazilian fashion model who gained recognition after the start of cooperation with the lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret. She has also graced the covers of leading fashion publications, including Vogue Mexico, Vogue Brazil, Vogue India, Elle France, L’officiel India and others.

