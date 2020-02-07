27 things not to buy at Walmart
Although Walmart claims that saves families about $2500 a year, that doesn’t mean it’s worth buying in this store everything you need. Like many other large retailers, the supermarket sells everything from drones to diapers, but some products still do not buy at Walmart. This writes the Best Life Online.
1. TV
Although Walmart does indeed sell HDTV TV discount, sometimes such offers exist only because the quality of their product matches the price. “HD televisions Walmart sold at low prices because they are versions of lower quality than those sold anywhere else,” explained Lori McDaniel, the senior content Manager Offers.com. — You can obtain higher quality at competitive prices in a warehouse store, like Costco”.
2. Prepaid tariff plan
When in 2017 the experts at Tom’s Guide has tested nine telephone operators, they spent a lot of time to discuss which operator will occupy the first place. However, one thing was always obvious: the one who took the last place. It was Straight Talk Wireless, phone plan prepaid, of the proposed Walmart.
3. Phone accessories
Believe it or not, but such a large chain like Walmart, often “put high prices on tech accessories,” writes David Dritsas of Deals of Brad. It rarely happens that the phone case will cost less in known shop than the online store such as Amazon. So it pays to check out different sites before committing to a purchase.
4. Technique
There’s a reason why Walmart is not known for the sale of refrigerators and washing machines. Moreover, the store offers a small selection of household appliances and its price can hardly be called democratic.
5. Vacuum cleaner
While other retailers have a wide selection of products and good prices, Walmart offers a small selection of products that are unreasonably expensive vacuum cleaners including.
6. Suitcases
It is important to invest in high quality Luggage, suitcase to be collapsed in the middle of a trip. And, unfortunately, this is far from what you can expect if you buy a suitcase at Walmart.
7. Wooden furniture
“At Walmart relatively cheap wooden furniture, but that is because it is of lower quality than other retail sellers of furniture, said Carson Yarbrough, a specialist in savings Offers.com. — Wooden furniture from Walmart, most likely, will break or deteriorate quickly, so buy elsewhere to save money and get rid of the need for its replacement in two months”.
8. Gift cards
From time to time like Black Friday, or during sales at the end of the season, Walmart will be offering great deals on gift cards that are worth paying attention to. But, for the most part, you will find the best savings on gift cards to such stores as Costco or Sam’s Club.
9. Batteries
When you need batteries, please contact the Costco and not at Walmart. When Consumer Reports tested 15 brands of AA batteries, they found that alkaline AA battery brand Costco Kirkland Signature was the most effective, and that they are not much different from the tested Energizer and Duracell.
10. Meat and fish
Buyers Walmart have something to say about the grocery section of the store, and for the most part their comments are not a good. When Consumer Reports surveyed over 50,000 people about their habits and preferences in the field of shopping in 2017, they found that Walmart was “the most popular supplier of products” and that “about 74% of Walmart customers had at least one complaint against the store.” Among the most common complaints is the quality of meat and fish.
11. Fresh food
Given that the customers of Walmart do not like to talk about the bird and the meat departments of the store, no wonder the division for the manufacture of products not too respected. According to a survey conducted by Consumer Reports, Walmart and Target took the last places in the ranking of stores for grocery shopping. Both got terrible grades for the quality and variety of products offered.
12. Supplements with unproven content
If you are buying supplements at Walmart, make sure it choose. In 2015, the General office of the state of new York issued a statement that several large retailers (including Walmart) were selling products of of herbal supplements that “could not be tested for the presence of the labeled substance, or were recognized as containing ingredients that are not listed on the labels”.
13. Organic milk
According to The Washington Post, Walmart brand milk in the store may not be organic. When in 2017 the journalists from the newspaper travelled on Aurora Organic Dairy — farm, which supplies organic milk for Walmart, they found that “evidence of grazing was small and in any case not more than 10% of the herd feeds on grass.”
14. Maple syrup
Universal syrup Walmart good. On the contrary, Consumer Reports has rated the syrup of pure maple Great Value as “good to very good” when he considered the many syrups from branded stores.
But only because the sweet syrup Walmart “good” doesn’t mean you can’t buy better. Consumer Reports recommends buying maple syrup at Trader Joe’s and Costco.
15. Disposable tableware
So how are you going to throw away those forks and knives after they have been used only once, overspending on them does not make sense.
16. Diapers
Diaper-known brands, please refer to Amazon Family. A subscription service, available exclusively to members of Amazon Prime, which offers discounts up to 20% on baby items such as diapers and baby food. Even the discount supermarkets, such as Walmart, can’t compete with such big discounts.
17. Toys
While the selection of toys Walmart impressive, the prices for them is another story. When in 2019 Kiplinger compared prices on toys in store with several other similar retailers, they found that Amazon consistently offers the best prices for the same goods.
18. Video games
For the most part you will find the best prices for video games at Amazon than at Walmart. On the Bulletin Board GameSpot on this topic user @shawnmck said: “Amazon sells more games than Walmart so they can afford to offer a substantial discount”.
19. Books and music
In the entertainment section of Amazon again prevails over Walmart as the cheapest retailer. Erin Conrad, a representative CouponPal.com, explained to MarketWatch that the entertainment, such as books, music or television show-the boxes are usually cheaper on Amazon.
20. Magazines
If you still prefer to hold news in their hands, consider subscribing to your favorite journal instead of buying it at a store like Walmart. According to the study MagNet held in 2016, monthly magazines offer subscriptions on average 63% cheaper than if you buy them in the store. This discount cannot be beat.
21. Wrapping paper
Any wrapping paper you can find at Walmart, will be of the same quality as the things you can find in the dollar store. But other stores will be cheaper.
22. Greeting cards
Spend a lot of money on a holiday card on the occasion of birthday not worth it, because the words inside are more important than the price of the cards. It’s best just to buy cards from a dollar store, and sign yourself.
23. Decoration
Don’t buy jewelry at Walmart. Although the prices are tempting, the quality of the products leaves much to be desired.
24. Pet food
If you need only one package of food for Pets, then you can buy it at Walmart. But if you buy pet food on a regular basis, there are several subscription services that will help you save even more. For example, if you set up automatic purchases on Amazon, you can save from 5% to 10% per package.
25. Bedding
Because you spend in your bed 6 to 8 hours a day, you’ll never want to buy poor quality lingerie. And although prices Walmart tempting, “the price for the quality is not very good,” said MarketWatch, the expert on saving consumers Andrea Heap. Cheap and comfortable bedding you will find in the section sales in Macy’s.
26. Printing photos
At Walmart you can print photos 4×6 for only $0.25 per print (or $0,19, if you want more than 75 photos). These prices are good, but you can do better. For example, download the Shutterfly app and you will able to print an unlimited number of photos.
27. High quality electronics
The electronics experts do not suggest to buy expensive electronic goods at Walmart. “Walmart is known as a retailer and not a consumer electronics store, explained Brian Maggs, founder of Millennial Money Guide. — I recently went to the store for a drone, and the level of service and accessories was low at my local Walmart, not to mention the fact that the price was much higher.”
