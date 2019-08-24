28-year-old niece of Princess Diana was spotted making out with 60-year-old boyfriend (photos)

28-year-old niece of Princess Diana lady kitty Spencer, who previously confirmed her romance with 60-year-old millionaire Michael Lewis, was spotted kissing him right on the street in the French resort of Saint-Tropez.

As the newspaper writes Daily Mail, kitty and her boyfriend — “happy couple”, despite 32-year age difference. Friends daughter of Earl Charles Spencer (who is five years younger than his prospective son-in-law) believe that the pair will announce their engagement in the near future.
State Lewis, father of three adult children and the owner of a chain of British clothing stores Whistles, is estimated to be worth nearly a hundred million dollars.

Kitty Spencer like older men. Her previous boyfriend, Italian tycoon in real estate Niccolo Barattieri di San Pietro, was older than her 20 years.

