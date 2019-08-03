3 common reasons due to which bad hearing
The doctor-the otolaryngologist told about the reasons for that in droves spoil hearing people in our days.
Physician-otolaryngologist Vladimir Zaitsev said that the problems with the hearing aid is a real scourge of modern humans. The ears and the brain is constantly exposed to loud noises from the external environment – particularly relevant this problem for residents of big cities and industrial areas and those places which are located close to busy roads, railway lines, airports. According to the doctor, people need to take some protection for your hearing – inaction in this case is much more dangerous.
Waiver of protective headphones and earplugs. An expert said: if the day of the person accompanying the noise, he should be required to wear protective noise-canceling headphones and earplugs. If this is not done, the constant noise will cause irreversible damage to the ears of the villi that act as receptors of hearing.
Cotton swabs. Up to 4% of cases of damage of the eardrum is the incident with the use of cotton sticks. The doctor-the otolaryngologist noted that even minor trauma to the eardrum can damage the bones in the ear, which will inevitably begin to deteriorate hearing. In addition, getting into the ear foreign object, a person runs the risk of scratching the ear canal and cause infection because of bacteria resulting damage.
Ear drops. Self-medication is another common cause of hearing problems. The doctor warned that the unauthorized use of ear drops that are sold without prescription, it is able to be the cause of deafness. If you experience problems with the ears, ear infections the first step is to consult with a doctor before receiving any medication, stressed birds.
The specialist explained that sometimes the eardrum is formed a gap, which can be due to many circumstances. Before starting to use any means necessary to give the doctor the opportunity to check whether the membrane of these gaps – otherwise the consequences can be severe.