3-day diet to detoxify the intestines, liver, lungs and arteries
Undue fatigue, insomnia, migraine, depression, anxiety, constipation, lack of energy, bloating, cellulite, acne, hair loss can be one of the signals that the body sends you.
Whatever we do, we always are exposed to various toxins. It is the air we breathe, the foods we eat and the cosmetics we use.
When our body accumulates a lot of toxins, the functioning of internal organs deteriorating, including the lungs, liver and colon.
That is why it is important to regularly detox.
Detoxification is the process of neutralizing, transforming and eliminating toxins from the body.
Many of these toxins come from food, medicines and atmosphere. Within the body fats, especially oxidized cholesterol, free radicals and other harmful molecules act as toxins.
Slow digestion, colon dysfunction, poor activity of the liver, bad kidneys, diseases of the respiratory tract and skin lead to increased toxicity in the body.
It is important that each recovery program begins with detoxification.
There is a simple 3-day diet that will help you.
It is not recommended to consume dairy products two days before starting the diet. Also during the diet you should not do heavy exercises.
Basic rules:
- Before Breakfast drink 300 ml of water with lemon juice. Breakfast is recommended to drink 300 ml of grapefruit juice. If you do not like these fruits, you can replace them with pineapple juice.
- Drink 300 ml of carrot juice during Breakfast and lunch.
- Drink 400 ml of juice, or blend a smoothie of bananas, pears or apricots as they have high potassium content.
- Before you go to bed, drink 400 ml of cranberry juice to control the microorganisms in the lungs, which can lead to infections.
- It is recommended to relax in the warm water bath, or bath every three days for 20 minutes. Sweating will remove toxins from your body.
- Add 5 to 10 drops of eucalyptus in a bowl of hot water and keep your head on the ferry (so as not to burn yourself). Inhale it until the water starts to cool down.
These simple tips will help you to bring the body in order!
You occasionally make a detox for the body?