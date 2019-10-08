3 died and 8 sick: bacteria in the hospital in Pennsylvania kills babies
In Pennsylvania, three children died of infections, which presumably carries the bacteria contained in the water. 8 premature babies are in the NICU. This writes the New York Post.
Government hospitals that the outbreak was caused by the Pseudomonas bacterium known as Pseudomonas aeruginosa. But tests for the presence of the sticks were negative.
The outbreak prompted the hospital to transfer of premature infants born less than 32 weeks of pregnancy, and some pregnant women to other hospitals.
Dr. Frank Maffei, head of the paediatric Department of the hospital, said that the bacterium Pseudomonas is a common bacteria, usually harmless.
But he noted that bacteria can cause disease have “very weak patients.”
According to the Mafia, the death of innocents “could be the result of infection complicating an already vulnerable state.”
Another employee of the hospital, Dr. mark Shelley, said the initial data on the root bacteria transmitted through water, indicate that he probably did not arise in the ICU.
“Really too early to tell exactly where the bacteria originated, but the information we have suggests that it came somewhere outside of nicus,” said Shelly