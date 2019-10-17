3 drinks to regulate hormones women drink every day
RECIPE No. 1
Warm water with lemon helps to lose weight, remove toxins from the body, improve immunity, skin health and digestion. The fact that the lemon can affect the satiety hormone — leptin. If it is not in balance, the body begins to store body fat.
The recipe is very simple: squeeze the juice of half a lemon and fill it with boiling water, let it cool slightly and drink in one gulp. Morning is better to start with this drink.
RECIPE No. 2
A tea of raspberry leaves, which regulate the female reproductive system. They strengthen the uterus, making menstruation, childbirth and menopause are easier. This tea gives an exceptional fit and can replace coffee. Drink three cups a day, and hormones will be fine.
The recipe is simple: pour one tablespoon of raspberry leaves (you can dry) 200 ml of boiling water, steep for 10 minutes. Do not drink before going to sleep, to take better in the morning and throughout the day.
RECIPE No. 3
Milk with turmeric is one of the most famous recipes of Ayurveda. It is also called “Golden milk”. This drink leads to a balance of all the hormones, strengthens the immune system, improves digestion, treats colds.
Recipe: 200 ml of hot milk ½ spoon of turmeric, add honey to taste. This drink is just the best to drink for the night.
