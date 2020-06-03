3 facts that explain the unhappy protesters at U.S. rallies against racism started in Europe
In the US, a wave of protests and clashes over the murder of the police in Minnesota African American George Floyd. Edition BBC examined data on crime and justice in the United States to get an idea about the status of African Americans when they encounter law enforcement.
1. In African-Americans more likely to die at the hands of police
As statistics on cases where the police shoot and kill people, blacks are disproportionately often the victims of fire — in comparison to the percentage they constitute in the General US demographics.
For example, in 2019 the share of African Americans accounted for over 23% of the approximately thousands of cases when police killed the suspect. Thus, according to the official census, blacks in the USA only less than 14% of the population.
The percentage of victims at the hands of police of African-Americans virtually unchanged from 2017, whereas the number of white victims decreased.
2. African Americans are more often arrested for drugs
Compared with whites, blacks are much more often arrested for offenses related to drugs. While survey data show that the use of them in the same way as the black and white population.
In 2018 out of every 100 thousand African Americans about 750 were arrested for drugs — compared to the 350 arrests for every 100 thousand white Americans.
Previous national surveys on drug use show that white used drugs as often as African Americans, but the latter is much more likely to get arrested.
For example, a study conducted by the American Union of protection of civil liberties, showed that for blacks the probability of arrest for marijuana use is 3.7 times higher than their white fellow citizens, although the popularity of the drug they are about the same.
3. More African Americans end up in jail
According to recent data, African Americans are behind bars five times more often than white Americans, and twice as likely than Hispanics.
In 2018, the African Americans made up about 13% of the US population, but among the prisoners there were more than 30%.
White Americans made up about 30% of all prisoners in American prisons, despite the fact that the population of the United States their share is more than 60%.
In other words, for every 100 thousand African Americans account for about thousands of prisoners, while among white US citizens are in prison only about 200 people per 100 thousand inhabitants.
When counting the number of prisoners in the United States takes into account those who are sentenced for a term exceeding one year stay in a Federal jail or penal institution of the state.
Over the last ten years the number of prison sentences imposed on African Americans has decreased, but in prison they are still more than representatives of any other race.
The protests spread to France, Germany and other countries
The protests reached beyond the United States. French newspaper Le Figaro writes about the protests against racism in Paris, which was attended by about 15 thousand people, writes the BBC.
Near the building one of the ships in the Paris rally in memory of 24-year-old black Frenchman Adam Traore, who died after arrest in 2016.
Between some protesters and the police used tear gas and clashed. The protesters also blocked the footage of the Paris ring road near the place where the action took place.
In recent days, protests were also held in the UK, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and Germany.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- The protest was held in memory of George Floyd, the African-American from Minneapolis, who died after a police officer Minneapolis strangled him with his knee. Officer Derek Chauvin was fired and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter; three other officers also lost their jobs. Protests and riots subsequently broke out in Minneapolis and across the country.
- The Governor of Minnesota said that the protests in connection with the death of an African-American George Floyd, covering dozens of cities in the United States, not connected with the murder, and provoked the visiting radicals.
- Protests in Minneapolis have increased dramatically in the evening of 27 may, when the Metropolitan police have applied the response to looted and burned shops in the town, and shooting fatalities in the protest.
- May 31, drove a truck into a crowd of protesters in Minneapolis (mn). Driving a car was a US citizen, supposedly of Ukrainian origin, Bogdan Vechirko. He was arrested, but on 2 June released from custody pending further investigation.
- About 40 cities, including Los Angeles, Miami, Detroit and Philadelphia, have banned street demonstrations after dark. The governors of Texas and Virginia declared a state of emergency.
- In connection with the protests in cities across the US embassies of Ukraine and Russia has asked its citizens living on the territory of the state, to maintain order and to avoid crowds and to comply with security measures.
- June 1, Donald trump introduced the 1807 act, allowing him to send armed forces to the United States, shaken by riots in connection with the death of George Floyd.
- According to the results of the official autopsy of George Floyd, his death was caused by mechanical asphyxiation and should be treated as violent.
Different
IN THE UNITED STATES
